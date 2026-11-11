ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Held For Theft At MM Somaya's House; Hockey Star Grateful To Bengaluru Police

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Indiranagar police have arrested two people in connection with a theft at the residence of former Indian hockey captain and Olympic medallist MM Somaya. The police have recovered gold and silver articles, eight international medals, a camera, a traditional Kodagu sword (katti) and other stolen items. The accused have been identified as Manikya (31), a resident of Nandini Layout, and Bharat (25), a resident of Banashankari.

According to the police, Somaya and his family had travelled to their native place in Kodagu on October 25. When they returned home on October 28, they discovered that the house had been burgled. Following Somaya's complaint, the police registered a case and formed eight special teams to identify and arrest the accused.

The two men were arrested near Ramanagara based on technical evidence, police said. Both have previous criminal records. The main accused, Manikya, has 33 cases registered against him, including 25 in Karnataka and eight in Tamil Nadu. These include several theft cases. He had also been declared a proclaimed offender by a court on three occasions, with non-bailable warrants issued against him for repeatedly failing to appear. Bharat has two criminal cases registered against him, the police added. Manikya, who was released from prison three months ago, allegedly teamed up with Bharat to target and burgle locked houses, including Somaya's residence. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the investigation team that solved the case.