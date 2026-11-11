Two Held For Theft At MM Somaya's House; Hockey Star Grateful To Bengaluru Police
The accused have been identified as Manikya (31), a resident of Nandini Layout, and Bharat (25), a resident of Banashankari.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Indiranagar police have arrested two people in connection with a theft at the residence of former Indian hockey captain and Olympic medallist MM Somaya. The police have recovered gold and silver articles, eight international medals, a camera, a traditional Kodagu sword (katti) and other stolen items. The accused have been identified as Manikya (31), a resident of Nandini Layout, and Bharat (25), a resident of Banashankari.
According to the police, Somaya and his family had travelled to their native place in Kodagu on October 25. When they returned home on October 28, they discovered that the house had been burgled. Following Somaya's complaint, the police registered a case and formed eight special teams to identify and arrest the accused.
The two men were arrested near Ramanagara based on technical evidence, police said. Both have previous criminal records. The main accused, Manikya, has 33 cases registered against him, including 25 in Karnataka and eight in Tamil Nadu. These include several theft cases. He had also been declared a proclaimed offender by a court on three occasions, with non-bailable warrants issued against him for repeatedly failing to appear.
Bharat has two criminal cases registered against him, the police added. Manikya, who was released from prison three months ago, allegedly teamed up with Bharat to target and burgle locked houses, including Somaya's residence.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the investigation team that solved the case.
In his complaint, Somaya estimated the value of the stolen items at approximately Rs 3.53 lakh. The stolen articles included his gold medal from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, silver medal from the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, bronze medal from the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and another bronze medal from the 1982 Amsterdam Champions Trophy, along with personal jewellery and cash.
The police said they had recovered gold and silver articles and eight international medals during the investigation.
Somaya told ETV Bharat that he is extremely grateful to the Bengaluru Police. "I am delighted to get my Olympic medal back and thankful to the Bengaluru Police. I laud their investigative ability," the legendary hockey player quipped.
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