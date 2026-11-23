ETV Bharat / bharat

'Two GTA, Gyanesh Theft Arrangers, Stars Exposed': Congress Dig At PM-HM On Parliament Session

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday claimed that the continued suspense over the Parliament session is suggestive of either the "PM-HM jodi" being trapped by its own bluff and bluster or there is something "truly sinister" that is being planned.

The opposition party said either way the "two GTA (Gyanesh Theft Arrangers)" stars stand brutally exposed but sadly, the institution of Parliament is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the "diabolical duo". Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked what games are being played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Home Minister Amit Shah "jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together".

"By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be a Winter Session. By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened," Ramesh said on X.

By now, having seen through their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a "super-tainted two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one, he said.

"The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned," Ramesh said.

"Either way, the two GTA (Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars stand brutally exposed. Sadly, the institution of Parliament, already badly bruised, is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the diabolical duo," he said in a wordplay on the recently-launched video game GTA-VI (Grand Theft Auto).