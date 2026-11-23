'Two GTA, Gyanesh Theft Arrangers, Stars Exposed': Congress Dig At PM-HM On Parliament Session
Jairam Ramesh asked what games are being played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Home Minister Amit Shah "jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together".
By PTI
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday claimed that the continued suspense over the Parliament session is suggestive of either the "PM-HM jodi" being trapped by its own bluff and bluster or there is something "truly sinister" that is being planned.
The opposition party said either way the "two GTA (Gyanesh Theft Arrangers)" stars stand brutally exposed but sadly, the institution of Parliament is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the "diabolical duo". Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked what games are being played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Home Minister Amit Shah "jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together".
What games are being played by the PM-HM jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together? By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be a Winter Session. By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened. By now having seen (through) their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one. The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned. Either way the two GTA(Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars stand brutally exposed. Sadly, the institution of Parliament, already badly bruised, is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the diabolical duo.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 23, 2026
"By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be a Winter Session. By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened," Ramesh said on X.
By now, having seen through their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a "super-tainted two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one, he said.
"The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned," Ramesh said.
"Either way, the two GTA (Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars stand brutally exposed. Sadly, the institution of Parliament, already badly bruised, is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the diabolical duo," he said in a wordplay on the recently-launched video game GTA-VI (Grand Theft Auto).
Responding to a post on X on the suspense over Parliament session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said many parliamentary democracies publish a calendar in advance of the dates of their parliament sessions.
"A British or German MP can plan their calendar years ahead with complete predictability, knowing when they are required to discuss the nation’s business. Why should an Indian MP alone have to be subject to the whims and fancies of a capricious government and its shifting political preferences?" the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.
The Congress on Saturday said that 100 days have passed since the Monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, but Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah are still in search of a "supertainted" two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha to get the delimitation bill passed.
Ramesh had said it is in the nation's interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented till the Viksit Bharat objective is achieved.
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