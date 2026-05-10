ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Gelatin Sticks Found Near PM Modi's Event Venue In Bengaluru, One Detained

Bengaluru: Security arrangements were tightened in Bengaluru and a probe was launched on Sunday after two gelatin sticks were found nearly three kilometres away from a venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address an event. Police said one person has been detained for questioning.

According to the police, the gelatin sticks were found on a footpath during routine security checks near Tataguni in Kaggalipura police station area prior to PM Modi's arrival. An investigation into the source of the explosives is currently underway, police said.

"On Sunday morning, before the PM's arrival, during the checking, two gelatin sticks were found on the side of a footpath, nearly three kilometres away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is on," a police statement said.