Two Gelatin Sticks Found Near PM Modi's Event Venue In Bengaluru, One Detained
PM Modi attended the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation on Kanakapura Road near Kaggalipura in Bengaluru and later travelled to Hyderabad.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Security arrangements were tightened in Bengaluru and a probe was launched on Sunday after two gelatin sticks were found nearly three kilometres away from a venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address an event. Police said one person has been detained for questioning.
According to the police, the gelatin sticks were found on a footpath during routine security checks near Tataguni in Kaggalipura police station area prior to PM Modi's arrival. An investigation into the source of the explosives is currently underway, police said.
"On Sunday morning, before the PM's arrival, during the checking, two gelatin sticks were found on the side of a footpath, nearly three kilometres away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is on," a police statement said.
PM Modi visited Karnataka today to attend the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Centre on Kanakapura Road near Kaggalipura in Bengaluru, where he inaugurated the newly built Dhyan Mandir, a meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being. After this, the PM went to Hyderabad to lay the foundation stone development projects worth around Rs 9400 crore.
The recovery of gelatin sticks triggered security scare and an immediate alert among security agencies, with police, bomb disposal squads and forensic personnel rushing to the spot to examine the explosive materials. Police sources said one person was detained for questioning.
Police said they were trying to ascertain the purpose behind storing the gelatin sticks in the area and identify those involved in it. The gelatin sticks were reportedly recovered near the Agara Lake area in Tataguni on the city outskirts, police sources said.
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