ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Gaya Villages Took Lead, Implemented Liquor Ban Religiously, Built Temple With Fine Amounts

Shri Yadav, 40, and Subedar Yadav, 45, both residents of Balasot village in Gaya district, had taken the initiative to rid their village of alcohol in 2014. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Yadav had implemented a liquor ban across the state in 2016. However, Shri Yadav, 40, and Subedar Yadav, 45, both residents of Balasot village in Gaya district, had taken the initiative to rid their village of alcohol way back in 2014. Both the farmers decided to cleanse neighbouring Haridaspur village of the scourge as well — both these villages fall under the Sherghati subdivision of the Gaya district.

A few well-meaning people came forward, a 21-member committee was formed and prohibition was enforced.

Those who broke the law had to pay a fine. Yogendra Yadav, a resident of Haridaspur, was once caught consuming alcohol. He was required to pay a fine of Rs 500. Since that incident, he has never touched alcohol again. He describes this village rule as a highly beneficial measure.

"So far, 500 people have been caught violating this social ban. I, too, was caught once and had to pay a fine of Rs 500. This system has been in place since 2014. Previously, people were largely uneducated. Now, however, many hold gainful employment. The law remains in force today and has proven to be highly effective. The prevailing atmosphere now is one of pure education and peace," says Yogendra Yadav.

The situation in this village, which has a population of approximately 2,500, was once dire. Shashi Bhushan Mishra, a local, recounts: "Yes, the situation in the past was indeed terrible. The standard of education had deteriorated completely. As soon as dawn broke, liquor stills would be set up across both villages. Everyone — from teenagers to the elderly and the youth — would be immersed in a state of intoxication. However, following the liquor ban, the condition of the village has improved significantly."

Shashi Bhushan claims the social ban implemented here has led to substantial improvement. It has served as a benchmark for development. “The entire character of the village has been transformed. Today, it is recognised as a developed village, with developmental work currently underway across every sector and aspect of village life," he says.

Shri Yadav says, "This area was previously known for the production and sale of alcohol. If you look at both villages combined, more than 20 liquor stills were in operation. Alcohol was produced and sold on a large scale every day. The people here had become so addicted to alcohol that they would head to the liquor shops to buy drinks the moment morning broke."

Due to alcohol, the situation in the village had deteriorated to such an extent that no family wanted to marry off their daughter into this village. Because of the alcohol, incidents of physical altercations and domestic disputes were a constant occurrence in the village. As a result, these two villages came to be identified as a distressed and dysfunctional area. No one seemed willing to find a way out of this predicament.