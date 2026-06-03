Two Gaya Villages Took Lead, Implemented Liquor Ban Religiously, Built Temple With Fine Amounts
Balasot and Haridaspur villages in Gaya district saw prohibition in 2014 — much before the rest of Bihar enforced it in 2016.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Gaya: Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Yadav had implemented a liquor ban across the state in 2016. However, Shri Yadav, 40, and Subedar Yadav, 45, both residents of Balasot village in Gaya district, had taken the initiative to rid their village of alcohol way back in 2014. Both the farmers decided to cleanse neighbouring Haridaspur village of the scourge as well — both these villages fall under the Sherghati subdivision of the Gaya district.
A few well-meaning people came forward, a 21-member committee was formed and prohibition was enforced.
Those who broke the law had to pay a fine. Yogendra Yadav, a resident of Haridaspur, was once caught consuming alcohol. He was required to pay a fine of Rs 500. Since that incident, he has never touched alcohol again. He describes this village rule as a highly beneficial measure.
"So far, 500 people have been caught violating this social ban. I, too, was caught once and had to pay a fine of Rs 500. This system has been in place since 2014. Previously, people were largely uneducated. Now, however, many hold gainful employment. The law remains in force today and has proven to be highly effective. The prevailing atmosphere now is one of pure education and peace," says Yogendra Yadav.
The situation in this village, which has a population of approximately 2,500, was once dire. Shashi Bhushan Mishra, a local, recounts: "Yes, the situation in the past was indeed terrible. The standard of education had deteriorated completely. As soon as dawn broke, liquor stills would be set up across both villages. Everyone — from teenagers to the elderly and the youth — would be immersed in a state of intoxication. However, following the liquor ban, the condition of the village has improved significantly."
Shashi Bhushan claims the social ban implemented here has led to substantial improvement. It has served as a benchmark for development. “The entire character of the village has been transformed. Today, it is recognised as a developed village, with developmental work currently underway across every sector and aspect of village life," he says.
Shri Yadav says, "This area was previously known for the production and sale of alcohol. If you look at both villages combined, more than 20 liquor stills were in operation. Alcohol was produced and sold on a large scale every day. The people here had become so addicted to alcohol that they would head to the liquor shops to buy drinks the moment morning broke."
Due to alcohol, the situation in the village had deteriorated to such an extent that no family wanted to marry off their daughter into this village. Because of the alcohol, incidents of physical altercations and domestic disputes were a constant occurrence in the village. As a result, these two villages came to be identified as a distressed and dysfunctional area. No one seemed willing to find a way out of this predicament.
Social Ban Strictly Enforced
When the alcohol ban was implemented in Balasot and Haridaspur, the committee faced resistance from certain sections of the community. This led to various difficulties, but the 21-member team remained steadfast in its decision. The committee maintained constant vigilance throughout the villages. Action was taken against several individuals. People feared being ostracised from the village community. Consequently, they were compelled to abide by the rules and chose to contribute positively to society.
The committee established a specific fine structure. Anyone caught consuming alcohol or found in an intoxicated state would be required to pay a fine. Depending on the severity of the offence, fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,100 — and up to Rs 11,000 — were established. A first-time offender faces a fine of Rs 500; a second-time offender Rs 1,000; a third-time offender Rs 1,500; and a fourth-time offender Rs 5,100. If someone engages in physical assault while intoxicated, a fine of Rs 2,100 is imposed; in more severe cases, fines ranging from Rs 5,100 to Rs 11,000 are collected. These rules remain in force to this day.
A Temple Built with Fine Money
While the fine amounts had been established, the question remained: what would be done with the collected funds? The committee put this money to a truly noble use. At a cost of about Rs 1,00,000, they constructed a temple dedicated to Lord Shankar and Lord Hanuman within the village. The remaining funds required for the project were raised through public donations. Today, Haridaspur village is home to the 'Manokamna Siddheshwar Mahadev' temple. In addition to maintaining the temple, the committee also extends assistance to the poor and destitute.
Pramod Kumar, a resident of Haridaspur village, notes that while the Bihar government enacted a statewide liquor prohibition law in 2016, this very law had already been established in their village two years prior. "Whether the administration chooses to take action or not, we continue to operate strictly in accordance with our own social sanctions," he says.
“If someone secretly brews liquor, that is a separate matter entirely. However, the moment we become aware of such activity, the committee steps in and does its job," says Pramod.
Dinesh Kumar Pal, a villager, explains: "Previously, the situation in this village was dire, and the standard of education was abysmal. However, the situation transformed following the liquor ban. The village now boasts both primary and middle schools. The youth have begun pursuing their studies and securing jobs."
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