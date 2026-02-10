ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Gang Rapes In Same Village, Similar Modus Operandi And Same Accused Rock Roorkee

Dehradun: Two separate incidents of gang rape have been reported from a village in Roorkee. Surprisingly, the three accused arrested and jailed for the first woman's gang rape are also accused of the gang rape of the second victim. Following the second victim's complaint, the Police investigation has revealed a shocking modus operandi of the crime in both cases.

The husband of the first victim works at a brick kiln. About six months ago, he went to Kotdwar for work. During this time, a friend of her husband began visiting her house. One day, he allegedly offered her a cold drink laced with drugs. He then called his two friends, and the three allegedly raped the victim.

One of the accused is said to have recorded video of the entire incident on his mobile phone. The victim said that the accused continued to exploit her physically for a long time, threatening to make the video viral. When she protested, the accused circulated the video on social media, which left her mentally shattered. She finally gathered courage and lodged a complaint with the Police who arrested the three, including the main accused, Meherban.

Meanwhile, the second victim from Meerut, who is currently living in the Kaliyar area of ​​Haridwar district, also lodged a complaint of gang rape at Roorkee Police Station. According to her, she met a young man who offered her tea laced with intoxicants. The accused took her to his home, where he, along with his friends, raped her.

The accused also made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. When the Police investigated the complaint, it was found that the same accused had been arrested and jailed in the previous case.