Two Full Moons In May: 'Flower Moon' On Buddha Purnima, 'Blue Moon' On Month-End
The 'Flower Moon', visible on Buddha Purnima on Friday, will reach its peak illumination at 10:53 pm and will be 15 percent smaller in size.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Gorakhpur: May will have an unusual spectacle of two full moons in the same month, which is a rare occurrence that happens once in every few years, said Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.
The first full moon, known as 'Flower Moon', is be on 'Vaishakh Purnima' or 'Buddha Purnima', on May 1 while the second full moon, titled 'Blue Moon', will be on May 31.
The astronomer explained that on Buddha Purnima, skywatchers will witness a full moon, specifically a 'micro moon' and compared to a 'super moon', this moon will appear approximately 15 percent smaller in size.
Singh said this rare phenomenon and the name 'Blue Moon' is the origin of the idiom "once in a blue moon," signifying an event of extreme rarity. "The full moon represents one of the most captivating astronomical phases of the lunar cycle, a moment when nearly the entire face of the moon is illuminated and visible to us from Earth. On the day of a full moon, we are able to view almost the entirety of the moon's illuminated surface because the sun and the moon align on nearly opposite sides of the Earth," he explained.
Singh said that the micro 'Flower Moon', associated with Buddha Purnima, will be visible on May 1 and will reach its peak illumination at 10:53 pm. The exact timing of the full moon may vary depending on the specific time zone, he said. The time and date are based on the Indian Standard Time (IST), he added.
When viewed with naked eye, it can be difficult to distinguish between a true full moon and the final stages of a waxing moon (approaching fullness) or the initial stages of a waning moon (receding from fullness), as the moon is not always precisely 100 percent illuminated. From Earth, some full moons may appear slightly less illuminated.
"The reason why the moon's entire illuminated hemisphere is not visible during certain full moons is that its orbit is tilted at an angle of approximately five degrees relative to Earth's orbital plane," he said. The full moon of May 31 will be the most distant full moon of this year.
Astronomers explained that most years feature 12 full moons that is one in every month. However, since the calendar does not align perfectly with astronomical cycles, some years occasionally experience 13 full moons. When this occurs, one of the 13 full moons is designated as a 'Blue Moon'.
Names of 12 full moons:
- January – Wolf Moon
- February – Snow Moon
- March – Worm Moon
- April – Pink Moon
- May – Flower Moon/Micromoon
- June – Strawberry Moon
- July – Buck Moon
- August – Sturgeon Moon
- September – Corn Moon
- October – Hunter’s Moon
- November – Beaver Moon
- December – Cold Moon.
Astronomer Singh said that on May 1, the 'Flower Moon' will be situated at a distance of approximately 401,999.9 kilometres from Earth.
Visually, this event will manifest as a micro moon, appearing within the constellation of Libra. A micro moon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon being near the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, a point known in astronomical terminology as the 'Apogee'. Consequently, the moon appears slightly smaller in the sky.
Also Read