ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Full Moons In May: 'Flower Moon' On Buddha Purnima, 'Blue Moon' On Month-End

Gorakhpur: May will have an unusual spectacle of two full moons in the same month, which is a rare occurrence that happens once in every few years, said Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

The first full moon, known as 'Flower Moon', is be on 'Vaishakh Purnima' or 'Buddha Purnima', on May 1 while the second full moon, titled 'Blue Moon', will be on May 31.

Phases of the lunar cycle in May (ETV Bharat)

The astronomer explained that on Buddha Purnima, skywatchers will witness a full moon, specifically a 'micro moon' and compared to a 'super moon', this moon will appear approximately 15 percent smaller in size.

Singh said this rare phenomenon and the name 'Blue Moon' is the origin of the idiom "once in a blue moon," signifying an event of extreme rarity. "The full moon represents one of the most captivating astronomical phases of the lunar cycle, a moment when nearly the entire face of the moon is illuminated and visible to us from Earth. On the day of a full moon, we are able to view almost the entirety of the moon's illuminated surface because the sun and the moon align on nearly opposite sides of the Earth," he explained.