ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: Two Election Commissioners 'Lax' In Their Approach, Had Options To Reverse Decisions By Gyanesh Kumar, Says Former CEC OP Rawat

Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Amid a political uproar over the reported objections by two Election Commissioners to the voter deletion and restoration under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India, former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has said the two ECs were 'lax' in their approach adding they ought to have been aware about their powers to reverse decisions by CEC Gyanesh Kumar. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Madhya Pradesh Bureau Head Shifali Pandey, Rawat, who served as the 22nd Chief Election Commissioner, stated that a very vibrant democracy exists within the Election Commission, and 99 percent of decisions are reached through consensus. Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat (ETV Bharat) Here are a few excerpts of the interview: '99 Percent Of Election Commission Decisions Unanimous' Former Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said that there is a very vibrant democracy within the Election Commission adding 99 percent of the decisions by the central poll panel are unanimous. “Everyone expresses their views and tries to understand one another. We have observed in meetings that 99 percent of decisions are made unanimously. Such a situation [of disagreement] rarely arises; it might have happened only once or twice at most," he said. 'Approach By Two ECs Lax, Could Have Exercised Their Own Power'