Exclusive: Two Election Commissioners 'Lax' In Their Approach, Had Options To Reverse Decisions By Gyanesh Kumar, Says Former CEC OP Rawat
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Shifali Pandey, the former CEC said the two Election Commissioners could have used the majority vote.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Bhopal: Amid a political uproar over the reported objections by two Election Commissioners to the voter deletion and restoration under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India, former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has said the two ECs were 'lax' in their approach adding they ought to have been aware about their powers to reverse decisions by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Madhya Pradesh Bureau Head Shifali Pandey, Rawat, who served as the 22nd Chief Election Commissioner, stated that a very vibrant democracy exists within the Election Commission, and 99 percent of decisions are reached through consensus.
Here are a few excerpts of the interview:
'99 Percent Of Election Commission Decisions Unanimous'
Former Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said that there is a very vibrant democracy within the Election Commission adding 99 percent of the decisions by the central poll panel are unanimous.
“Everyone expresses their views and tries to understand one another. We have observed in meetings that 99 percent of decisions are made unanimously. Such a situation [of disagreement] rarely arises; it might have happened only once or twice at most," he said.
'Approach By Two ECs Lax, Could Have Exercised Their Own Power'
Over the 14 objections in 10 months related to SIR by the two Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as reported by the Indian Express, Rawat said that their attitude was “quite lax, or perhaps they were unaware of the extent of their own powers”.
"What had happened could have been completely reversed; they possessed the authority to have those decisions annulled. The two Election Commissioners who expressed their dissent had several options available to them."
According to Rawat, they could have voiced their disagreement during the Commission's meeting itself. They could have proposed reconsidering the decisions to which they had 14 specific objections, urging that the matters be reviewed again and the previous decisions revoked, he said.
The former CEC noted that he himself used to overrule decisions in the past. “Instead of writing a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, they could have exercised their own power. Being in the majority, they were capable of making the decision themselves," he said.
Over demands for the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, Rawat stated that it was a political question and only politicians could answer it.
Rawat, a 1977 batch IAS officer, took charge of the Election Commission in 2018. He had previously served as an Election Commissioner starting in 2015. Prior to that, he held the position of Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Rawat also worked as a Director in the Ministry of Defence. Additionally, he went to South Africa in 1994, where he served on deputation as an observer.
The current CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire after an exclusive report in the Indian Express said that the Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had raised as many as 14 objections in 10 months, including four on a single day, over issues related to SIR.
LIVE: Press Conference | Indira Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/fGqRz6JtQM— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 24, 2026
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the CEC along with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "traitors" while calling for the immediate resignation of Kumar over the "vote theft".
If CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign in 48 hours, we will start a nationwide agitation.— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 24, 2026
Gyanesh Kumar Isteefa Do! pic.twitter.com/mzsU8i5pft
The Cockroach Janta Party, on the other hand to demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's immediate resignation while threatening of nationwide agitation if Kumar did not quit in the next 48 hours.
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