ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Ebola Cases In Agra Trigger High Alert In Hospitals; Congo Returnees, Their Families In Strict Isolation

Agra: Hospitals have been put on high alert in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, after two men, who returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, tested positive for Ebola virus. Authorities have put them and their families in isolation to prevent the spread of infection.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in charge in Agra, Dr Amit Rawat, said that screening samples were collected from the two residents upon arrival at international airports in Delhi and Mumbai.

“Following positive test results, we have alerted the expert teams and moved both patients and their families into strict home isolation,” he said. “Both men exhibited common symptoms of infection but are currently out of danger without severe manifestations.”

According to Dr Rawat, medical teams continue to monitor the households and collect additional samples to ensure no infected person remains out of sight.