ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Dozen Indians Still Working With Russian Army, Efforts On To Secure Their Release: MEA

New Delhi: India on Friday said around two dozen Indian nationals are still serving in the Russian Army and efforts are underway to secure their release. New Delhi has been repeatedly asking Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called upon Indians to stay away from job offers which are "fraught" with risks. The government's efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals so far, he said.

"We have been following up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals with the Russian army. Our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals so far," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.