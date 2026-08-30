ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Deaths In A Day Raise Questions Over Workers' Safety On Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Workers busy in construction work on a flyover along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, in Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: The recent deaths of two labourers working on the ambitious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project in Jammu and Kashmir on a single day has raised concerns over the safety of workers.

The two workers Gautam Sahu from Bihar and Budhi Singh, a local from J&K's Ramban died in two separate incidents on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Sahu died after a portion of a flyover first on the expressway collapsed in the Jakh area of Vijaypur in Samba district. Singh fell from an under construction bridge in Sidhra area of Jammu district leading to his death the same day.

Vishwa Samundra construction company is carrying out the construction work in Jakh while in Sidhra, Gawar Constructions is the construction agency with both working under the overall supervision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A view of an under-construction flyover along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The elevated structures are being constructed to avoid direct contact with human habitations to bypass local traffic in the respective areas and save time of commuters. Some pillars supporting the elevated structures are as high as 50 meters with the risk of working on the structures increasing manifold.

As per the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 (BOCW Act), its Central Rules, 1998, and The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code), during any construction work being executed at a height of 1.8 meters or above, the construction company must provide heavy duty safety nets for the safety of workers. The company should also provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like a certified full body harness for the safety of workers.

A view of an under-construction flyover along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

But at most of the places on this expressway, high quality safety nets and guardrails remain missing from the scene when this reporter went to the construction site.

Talking to ETV Bharat, labourers from different states working on the Delhi-Amritsar-Jammu expressway flagged the lack of proper life-saving safety equipment on such elevated structures.