Two Deaths In A Day Raise Questions Over Workers' Safety On Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway
Labourers working on the ambitious project complained about lack of safety nets under the flyovers where people are working in risky conditions, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Jammu: The recent deaths of two labourers working on the ambitious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project in Jammu and Kashmir on a single day has raised concerns over the safety of workers.
The two workers Gautam Sahu from Bihar and Budhi Singh, a local from J&K's Ramban died in two separate incidents on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Sahu died after a portion of a flyover first on the expressway collapsed in the Jakh area of Vijaypur in Samba district. Singh fell from an under construction bridge in Sidhra area of Jammu district leading to his death the same day.
Vishwa Samundra construction company is carrying out the construction work in Jakh while in Sidhra, Gawar Constructions is the construction agency with both working under the overall supervision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The elevated structures are being constructed to avoid direct contact with human habitations to bypass local traffic in the respective areas and save time of commuters. Some pillars supporting the elevated structures are as high as 50 meters with the risk of working on the structures increasing manifold.
As per the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 (BOCW Act), its Central Rules, 1998, and The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code), during any construction work being executed at a height of 1.8 meters or above, the construction company must provide heavy duty safety nets for the safety of workers. The company should also provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like a certified full body harness for the safety of workers.
But at most of the places on this expressway, high quality safety nets and guardrails remain missing from the scene when this reporter went to the construction site.
Talking to ETV Bharat, labourers from different states working on the Delhi-Amritsar-Jammu expressway flagged the lack of proper life-saving safety equipment on such elevated structures.
"We hardly see any nets being installed under the flyovers where people are working in risky conditions. The company assures us of giving everything but actually on ground things are limited," Sourabh Kumar, a labourer from Bihar's Madhyapura working on an elevated structure near Channi in Jammu told ETV Bharat. Kumar said they have been provided the helmets by the company but other safety gears are missing.
Muhammad Jamshed, another worker from Bihar echoed Kumar over the lack of proper safety gear. "We can't ask much from company officials and whenever we try to express our concerns, we get assurances. For a day or two nets and other equipment are given but mostly these things remain out of bounds," he said.
Project Director of NHAI for the Udhampur section, Ish Gupta said that nets have been installed at the construction sites adding “but they are for stopping construction equipment from falling on vehicles and pedestrians”.
"In Sidhra, the incident occurred when a truck hit the structure and the entire segment fell down due to which the worker Budhi Singh was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries," Gupta said.
The NHAI announced immediate compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the Bihar labourer and transferred the amount to the family of the deceased. For the worker of Ramban district Budhi Ram, the family will be provided Rs 10 insurance amount and the construction company, Gawar Constructions will provide Rs five lakh to the family. The next of kin of both the deceased workers will be given jobs in the respective construction companies.
The NHAI said that they give the “highest priority” to the safety of manpower engaged at project sites as well as commuters.
"All labourers and staff deployed at construction sites are provided with prescribed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and regular safety briefings and toolbox sessions are organised to reinforce safe working practices. Work-zone safety measures are implemented in accordance with applicable Industrial Relation Codes (IRC) guidelines and every possible effort is made to prevent accidents and ensure a safe working environment," Gupta said.
"Despite these precautions, unforeseen and untoward incidents may occasionally occur during execution of complex construction activities, which NHAI continuously strives to reduce to zero through strengthened safety protocols, monitoring and preventive measures," he said.
Gupta said that as an additional safety assurance mechanism, IIT Jammu has been engaged for independent construction-stage safety audits of NHAI projects in the region. "These audits are conducted on a quarterly basis, and observations and recommendations made during the audits are taken up for prompt compliance at the project sites," he said.
The Katra-New Delhi expressway is a project of national importance which will connect Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi with national capital New Delhi via Amritsar, another holy city for the Sikh community which is home to the Golden Temple. After the construction of this expressway, the travel time between Katra and New Delhi will be reduced to six hours.
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