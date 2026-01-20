ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Deaf And Mute Brothers From Ratlam Conquer Odds To Secure Government Jobs, Look For More

Their father, Satyanarayan Kumawat, said, "When they were two or three years old, we learned about their disability, but no treatment was available. There were no facilities in the village to educate both deaf and mute children. We even sent them to a regular school for a few days, but it wasn't possible for the children to study there.”

Along with this, both brothers are also trying for jobs in the railways and other administrative services.

Raghuvir and Jitendra Kumawat are Class IV employees at the District Treasury and the Veterinary Hospital, respectively. Although they hold the position of peons, both are proving their capabilities by performing better than their able-bodied colleagues in their respective offices. Both brothers are graduates and proficient in computer skills. Therefore, they are preparing for the CPCT (Computer Proficiency Certification Test).

Ratlam: Raghuvir and Jitendra Kumawat - two brothers from the small village of Itawa Mataji in Ratlam have been unable to speak or hear since childhood, but in terms of ability and work ethic, they are second to none. The two disabled brothers, with their strong determination and passion, pursued their education and secured government jobs.

To educate the children, their father, Satyanarayan, would take them to a school for the deaf and mute in Ratlam on his bicycle, but even in Ratlam, the special school only offered classes up to the third grade.

After that, both children were admitted to a school for the deaf and mute in Indore. They completed their studies there and also worked in private jobs. The elder brother, Raghuveer, was the first to get a job. Following his guidance, his younger brother, Jitendra, also completed his studies and secured a government job. However, both brothers are not satisfied with their current Class IV jobs, given their qualifications, and are striving to achieve better positions in the future."

Due to financial constraints, Raghuveer also worked in Indore. Raghuveer said, "Following my father's instruction to never leave my brother's side, I encouraged my younger brother Jitendra to study, and we started trying for government jobs."

Raghuveer's colleagues and senior officers at the Ratlam District Treasury also praise his work. Assistant Treasury Officer Pyar Singh said, "Raghuveer not only does his work honestly, but he also helps with the department's typing work. Based on his qualifications, he will soon qualify for a Class III position."

Similarly, Dr Naveen Shukla, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Department, also said, "Jitendra Kumawat's work efficiency is better than that of average people. He can achieve a better position with his educational and technical qualifications."

Raghuveer Kumawat and Jitendra Kumawat are also skilled in the art of acting. Both have been acting in plays and theatre. Both brothers have participated in sports competitions for the disabled in Bengaluru, Delhi, Punjab, and Ahmedabad.

Raghuveer and Jitendra are very talented, but their disability sometimes hinders communication. In an interview given to ETV Bharat, their cousin sister Vanshita Kumawat, who is a professional sign language interpreter, said, "Both of my cousins ​​have been deaf and mute since childhood. While communicating with them in sign language, I decided to pursue a career in this field. Now, I teach at a school for the deaf and also work as a sign language interpreter."

Meanwhile, both brothers are constantly striving to learn new things and achieve positions commensurate with their abilities, overcoming their disability. In this endeavour, they are receiving support from their father, family, and departmental officials.