Two Days After Red Fort Blast, All That Remains Are Remnants Of A Grave Tragedy

A CFSL team examines the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort during the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A child-sized shoe, a shoulder bag, half-eaten food and torn fabrics still lie untouched around the blast area, a grim reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on Monday. The area where the high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring about 27, has been sealed for investigation.

Inside the barricaded zone, each scattered object, tells a story of people who ran for their lives, leaving behind the traces of an ordinary day that turned into tragedy. The spot, which usually attracts large crowds for shopping near the historic Red Fort, now stands silent behind police barricades.

Several people who came to visit the site said they were drawn by the shock of how a bustling marketplace turned into a scene of destruction. A 50-year-old shopkeeper, whose garment shop is one of the closest to the site, told PTI on Wednesday morning that the blast was severe.

"At first, everyone thought it was a transformer or a CNG blast. Nobody knew what had actually happened. Within 10 minutes, we were asked to shut our shops. When people started running in panic, we quickly packed our things, closed the shop and rushed home," he said.