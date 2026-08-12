ETV Bharat / bharat

Two-Day BRICS Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting Begins In Jaipur Today

Jaipur: A two-day meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) is beginning in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Wednesday under India's BRICS presidency. The high-level meeting, scheduled for August 12 and 13, will address critical issues such as challenges facing the global economy, financial stability, reforms in the international financial architecture, the needs of developing economies, and the strengthening of global financial cooperation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday night to attend the meeting. She was welcomed at Jaipur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Chief Secretary V. Srinivas. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra also arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday night.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with passengers on board train on way to Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Additionally, high-level delegations from BRICS member nations continued to arrive in the city. Notably, the Union Finance Minister also interacted with fellow passengers during her journey.