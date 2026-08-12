Two-Day BRICS Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting Begins In Jaipur Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday evening for the crucial meeting, reports Ashwini Pareek.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Jaipur: A two-day meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) is beginning in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Wednesday under India's BRICS presidency. The high-level meeting, scheduled for August 12 and 13, will address critical issues such as challenges facing the global economy, financial stability, reforms in the international financial architecture, the needs of developing economies, and the strengthening of global financial cooperation.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday night to attend the meeting. She was welcomed at Jaipur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Chief Secretary V. Srinivas. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra also arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday night.
Additionally, high-level delegations from BRICS member nations continued to arrive in the city. Notably, the Union Finance Minister also interacted with fellow passengers during her journey.
The primary objective of the Jaipur meeting is to further strengthen cooperation among BRICS nations on global macroeconomic and financial issues. Amidst the changing global economic landscape, member countries will share their views on matters concerning financial stability, growth, investment, and the role of international financial institutions.
The meeting will also cover shared issues relevant to finance ministries and central banks. Key agenda items include enhancing capital availability for developing and emerging economies, attracting private investment, and strengthening development finance.
Prior to the main meeting on August 12, a high-level seminar regarding the role of the New Development Bank (NDB) and the mobilization of private capital will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Discussions will focus on the potential for mobilizing private capital within member nations and options for strengthening development finance.
The seminar will also explore how multilateral financial institutions can play an effective role in attracting private investment to developing economies. Key discussion points will include increasing capital availability for development projects and exploring new avenues for investment.
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