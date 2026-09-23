ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Cops Found Dead Inside Car In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu: Two police personnel were found dead inside a car in Ramban district late Tuesday evening here, official sources said.

Head Constable Farid Ahmed and Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Yaqoob, both posted at District Police Lines, Ramban, were found unconscious under suspicious circumstances inside a car parked at Ziarat Morh in the Sana area of Batote, the sources said.