ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Contract Workers Die In Coimbatore Sewage Tank Accident; Bodies Recovered Following 10-Hour Rescue Operation

Coimbatore: Two contract workers of Coimbatore Corporation in Tamil Nadu died after falling into a deep sewage pumping station tank during repair work. Their bodies were recovered early Friday morning following a cumbersome 10-hour rescue operation.

​​The deceased have been identified as Arjun Kumar (38), a contract plumber from Sivananda Colony and Suresh Kumar (27), a contract electrician from Pappampatti Pirivu. The Coimbatore Corporation engaged them.

Two Contract Workers Die In Coimbatore Sewage Tank Accident (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that the tragedy took place on Friday, around 4:30 pm, when the duo had descended into a 40-foot-deep sewage tank at Bharathi Park, 1st Street, to repair a faulty motor pump.

“Arjun was struck by a pipe inside the tank, lost his balance, and fell into the 15-foot-deep sludge at the bottom. Suresh tried to rescue his colleague but was reportedly overcome by toxic fumes, lost his footing, and also fell into the tank,” they said.