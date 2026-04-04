Two Contract Workers Die In Coimbatore Sewage Tank Accident; Bodies Recovered Following 10-Hour Rescue Operation
Two contract workers tragically died in a Coimbatore sewage tank while repairing a faulty pump. Rescue faced toxic fumes and deep sludge challenges.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Coimbatore: Two contract workers of Coimbatore Corporation in Tamil Nadu died after falling into a deep sewage pumping station tank during repair work. Their bodies were recovered early Friday morning following a cumbersome 10-hour rescue operation.
The deceased have been identified as Arjun Kumar (38), a contract plumber from Sivananda Colony and Suresh Kumar (27), a contract electrician from Pappampatti Pirivu. The Coimbatore Corporation engaged them.
Officials said that the tragedy took place on Friday, around 4:30 pm, when the duo had descended into a 40-foot-deep sewage tank at Bharathi Park, 1st Street, to repair a faulty motor pump.
“Arjun was struck by a pipe inside the tank, lost his balance, and fell into the 15-foot-deep sludge at the bottom. Suresh tried to rescue his colleague but was reportedly overcome by toxic fumes, lost his footing, and also fell into the tank,” they said.
Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said the rescue proved challenging due to the continuous inflow of sewage and the depth of the tank. “Fire and rescue services personnel had to pump out nearly 15 feet of waste before they could reach the victims,” he said.
Prabakaran said the bodies were finally retrieved around 2:00 AM and sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for autopsy.
He clarified that the workers were not engaged in “manual scavenging” to clean it. “They were performing technical repairs on the motor and, unfortunately, fell while exiting. We are taking steps to provide immediate relief funds to the bereaved families,” Prabakaran added.
The incident has sparked outrage among social activists as they questioned whether Supreme Court guidelines regarding work in hazardous environments were followed.
Under apex court mandates, any individual entering a sewage-related structure, even for maintenance, must be equipped with oxygen cylinders, harnesses, and protective gear.
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