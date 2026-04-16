ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Children Die, Three Critically Ill After Pesticide Fume Exposure In Madhya Pradesh

A view of the house where the tragedy struck the family in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Ujjain: At least two children died and three others were left critically ill at Triveni Hills Colony in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to toxic fumes from pesticides stored in the room where they were sleeping.

Police said the five children, all under the age of five, had come to their grandfather’s home to spend the summer holidays. The children belong to three siblings who had arrived at their father’s residence to celebrate the vacation. “However, the joy ended in a tragedy with the death of the children,” they said.

According to officials, Pooja from Shajapur and Reena from Kaytha brought their children, while their brother Nitesh’s daughter was also present.

The five children, Jinisha (5), Trisha (1.5 months), Rehan (3 months), Anika (4), and Yeshu (3), were sleeping together in a room where nearly four quintals of wheat were stored with pesticide to prevent spoilage, they said.