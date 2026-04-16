Two Children Die, Three Critically Ill After Pesticide Fume Exposure In Madhya Pradesh
Two children died and three others remain critically ill after inhaling pesticide fumes stored with wheat in their sleeping room in Ujjain’s Triveni Hills Colony.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Ujjain: At least two children died and three others were left critically ill at Triveni Hills Colony in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to toxic fumes from pesticides stored in the room where they were sleeping.
Police said the five children, all under the age of five, had come to their grandfather’s home to spend the summer holidays. The children belong to three siblings who had arrived at their father’s residence to celebrate the vacation. “However, the joy ended in a tragedy with the death of the children,” they said.
According to officials, Pooja from Shajapur and Reena from Kaytha brought their children, while their brother Nitesh’s daughter was also present.
The five children, Jinisha (5), Trisha (1.5 months), Rehan (3 months), Anika (4), and Yeshu (3), were sleeping together in a room where nearly four quintals of wheat were stored with pesticide to prevent spoilage, they said.
Early Tuesday morning, Trisha’s health deteriorated as family members noticed foam coming from her mouth, prompting them to rush all the children to the hospital.
“Trisha passed away Tuesday evening despite treatment, followed by Anika on Wednesday. The other three children, Rehan, Jinisha, and Yeshu, are undergoing medical care. Jinisha’s condition is critical enough to warrant referral to a hospital in Indore,” official added.
In-charge of Nanakheda police station, Narendra Yadav, confirmed the incident and said that the police and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team have already launched an investigation into the incident. “The preliminary findings suggest the children suffered respiratory distress due to the toxic fumes from the pesticide stored with the wheat. Since the children were very young, they could not communicate their symptoms, leading to the delayed detection of the poisoning,” he said.
Also Read