Two BSF Officers Assaulted In Jammu Kashmir's Samba During 'Drug Raid'
Officials said the reason behind the attack was not immediately known, as the last reports came in.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 30, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Jammu: At least two officers of Border Security Forces (BSF) were injured in an alleged assault by some locals at a village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir during a drug raid in the early hours of Monday, officials said.
The incident occurred during the intervening night of March 29-30, when BSF's G Branch team, led by Inspector Imtiaz and Sub-Inspector Devendra, went to Gujjar Basti Dwarkapuri in the PP Supwal area to conduct a raid to recover drugs.
The operation was launched based on a tip-off, during which a group of locals surrounded the BSF's G Branch team and attacked them.
"The BSF officers were without uniform during the raid, and some locals assaulted them, resulting in the two officers being injured," officials said. "Some other persons also suffered minor injuries in the incident."
The injured jawans have been immediately shifted to AIIMS Vijaypur for treatment, where doctors said their condition was stable. The reason behind the attack was not immediately known.
According to the officials, police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack.
Security has been tightened in the area, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved, the officials said.