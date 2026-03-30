ETV Bharat / bharat

Two BSF Officers Assaulted In Jammu Kashmir's Samba During 'Drug Raid'

Jammu: At least two officers of Border Security Forces (BSF) were injured in an alleged assault by some locals at a village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir during a drug raid in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of March 29-30, when BSF's G Branch team, led by Inspector Imtiaz and Sub-Inspector Devendra, went to Gujjar Basti Dwarkapuri in the PP Supwal area to conduct a raid to recover drugs.

The operation was launched based on a tip-off, during which a group of locals surrounded the BSF's G Branch team and attacked them.

"The BSF officers were without uniform during the raid, and some locals assaulted them, resulting in the two officers being injured," officials said. "Some other persons also suffered minor injuries in the incident."