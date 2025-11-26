ETV Bharat / bharat

Two BLOs Die In Uttar Pradesh Amid SIR; One Attacked In Chhattisgarh

The latest deaths of BLOs during SIR have highlighted rising violence against electoral officers amid election-related tensions.

Two BLOs Die In Uttar Pradesh Amid SIR; One Attacked In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

Bareilly/Gonda: A booth-level officer (BLO) in Uttar Pradesh died of a heart attack while on duty on Wednesday, while another died by suicide, officials said.

Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, a primary school teacher from Karmachari Nagar who was also assigned BLO duties for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, fell ill while working in Pardhauli village in Bareilly. “He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” per his colleagues.

Officials said that a preliminary inquiry by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) revealed that Sarvesh died of a heart attack. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Vineeta Singh confirmed the death and met the family at the post-mortem house.

Meanwhile, his family alleged that Sarvesh had been under severe stress because of the additional responsibilities of SIR.

His brother, Yogesh Gangwar, who also works in the Education Department, said Sarvesh had been distressed for several days due to work pressure from his BLO assignment. “We are now worried about the future of his two young children, as his wife died a few months ago,” Yogesh added.

In a separate incident in Gonda district, another assistant teacher assigned as a BLO during the SIR process died by suicide. Vipin Yadav, a teacher at Jaitpur Majha Primary School in Tarabganj tehsil, attempted suicide on Tuesday and died during treatment on Wednesday in Lucknow, police said.

These incidents come a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought a report from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in connection with the spate of deaths of BLOs in various states, amid the ongoing SIR.

Several BLOs, who are engaged in the second phase of SIR, have died allegedly due to work-related stress arising from duties in the ongoing exercise in different states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. According to the ECI, a total of 5,32,828 BLOs are engaged in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three UTs.

BLO attacked in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, a BLO, namely Rupesh Kumar Joshi, was attacked during a survey in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. He is an assistant teacher in the Khursipar area of ​​the district and was hit by a brick by a drunken youth. Following the incident, the complainant filed a police complaint.

Taking the report seriously, the police registered a case against the accused, Javed Hussain, under sections 109, 132, and 121(2) of the BNS Act and detained him.

Upset by the incident, the district's BLOs reached the Durg Collectorate on Wednesday and met with the Collector, demanding security in sensitive areas.

“The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The administration has clarified that strict action will be taken against those who obstruct government work,” said ASP Padmashree Tanwar.

