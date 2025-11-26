ETV Bharat / bharat

Two BLOs Die In Uttar Pradesh Amid SIR; One Attacked In Chhattisgarh

Bareilly/Gonda: A booth-level officer (BLO) in Uttar Pradesh died of a heart attack while on duty on Wednesday, while another died by suicide, officials said.

Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, a primary school teacher from Karmachari Nagar who was also assigned BLO duties for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, fell ill while working in Pardhauli village in Bareilly. “He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” per his colleagues.

Officials said that a preliminary inquiry by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) revealed that Sarvesh died of a heart attack. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Vineeta Singh confirmed the death and met the family at the post-mortem house.

Meanwhile, his family alleged that Sarvesh had been under severe stress because of the additional responsibilities of SIR.

His brother, Yogesh Gangwar, who also works in the Education Department, said Sarvesh had been distressed for several days due to work pressure from his BLO assignment. “We are now worried about the future of his two young children, as his wife died a few months ago,” Yogesh added.

In a separate incident in Gonda district, another assistant teacher assigned as a BLO during the SIR process died by suicide. Vipin Yadav, a teacher at Jaitpur Majha Primary School in Tarabganj tehsil, attempted suicide on Tuesday and died during treatment on Wednesday in Lucknow, police said.

These incidents come a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought a report from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in connection with the spate of deaths of BLOs in various states, amid the ongoing SIR.