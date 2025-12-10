Two Bangladeshis Flee After Obtaining Indian Passports In Madhya Pradesh; Police Begins Probe
Two Bangladesh nationals allegedly secured Indian passports using forged documents and have absconded, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation to trace them.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police claimed to have filed a First Information Report (FIR) after two Bangladeshi nationals living in Bhopal allegedly obtained Indian passports using fake documents.
According to officials, two men obtained passports fraudulently, using fake Aadhaar, voter IDs and other documents. “The duo was living in a rented house in the Kolar area and used forged local documents to secure Indian passports. This highlights ‘serious lapses’ in verification procedures and raises questions about the role of both the Passport Office and police officials responsible for verification,” they said.
Officials said the verification process failed at multiple levels, as background checks are required before a passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The case came to the fore after security agencies grew suspicious while reviewing the documents. “By the time the matter surfaced, the two men had fled. We started searching for them and have registered an FIR,” police said.
Police in Kolar have begun raiding possible hideouts as senior officers monitor the case. “Facts have been found in the case. The ACP is investigating the matter,” Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said.
Mishra said that investigators were also examining whether local agents or others helped the men obtain the forged documents. The case has also drawn attention to what officials describe as an active network involved in document fraud.
