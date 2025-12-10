ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Bangladeshis Flee After Obtaining Indian Passports In Madhya Pradesh; Police Begins Probe

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police claimed to have filed a First Information Report (FIR) after two Bangladeshi nationals living in Bhopal allegedly obtained Indian passports using fake documents.

According to officials, two men obtained passports fraudulently, using fake Aadhaar, voter IDs and other documents. “The duo was living in a rented house in the Kolar area and used forged local documents to secure Indian passports. This highlights ‘serious lapses’ in verification procedures and raises questions about the role of both the Passport Office and police officials responsible for verification,” they said.

Officials said the verification process failed at multiple levels, as background checks are required before a passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.