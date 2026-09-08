ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Bangladeshis Arrested After Gwalior STF Busts Fake Passport Racket; 70 Fake Documents Under Scanner

Gwalior: A passport racket allegedly involving Bangladeshi nationals has come to light in Madhya Pradesh, with officials of the Special Task Force (STF) here recovering 70 passports allegedly made using fake documents and addresses. Two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested and are being interrogated, officials said.

As per STF, officials found that fake passports of not one or two, but around 20 Bangladeshis were made using the address of a single house in the Buddhist Vihar area of Dabra.

According to the investigation, the passport documents showed the Bangladeshi nationals as followers of Buddhism living in Dabra, while one Riyal Choudhary had reportedly signed as a witness on all the passports.

After a confirmation, the Gwalior STF arrested Riyal Choudhary and his associate Biplav Adhikari. Both are Bangladeshi nationals, according to the STF, and had allegedly been living in Gwalior and Betul after changing their identities.

70 Passports Found So Far

When contacted, Gwalior STF SP Rajesh Singh Bhadauria, said, "During the investigation into the fake passport case, Riyal Choudhary and his associate Biplav Adhikari were arrested from Betul and Gwalior respectively. Preliminary probe led to recovery of 20 fake passports, but as the investigation progressed, 50 more such fake passports were found, which were obtained using addresses in different districts of the state. Gwalior STF has seized a total of 70 fake passports."