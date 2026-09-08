Two Bangladeshis Arrested After Gwalior STF Busts Fake Passport Racket; 70 Fake Documents Under Scanner
Gwalior STF has busted a gang obtaining passports using forged documents. The accused Bangladeshi nationals were staying at Buddhist Vihar in Dabra, reports Piyush Shrivastava.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Gwalior: A passport racket allegedly involving Bangladeshi nationals has come to light in Madhya Pradesh, with officials of the Special Task Force (STF) here recovering 70 passports allegedly made using fake documents and addresses. Two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested and are being interrogated, officials said.
As per STF, officials found that fake passports of not one or two, but around 20 Bangladeshis were made using the address of a single house in the Buddhist Vihar area of Dabra.
According to the investigation, the passport documents showed the Bangladeshi nationals as followers of Buddhism living in Dabra, while one Riyal Choudhary had reportedly signed as a witness on all the passports.
After a confirmation, the Gwalior STF arrested Riyal Choudhary and his associate Biplav Adhikari. Both are Bangladeshi nationals, according to the STF, and had allegedly been living in Gwalior and Betul after changing their identities.
70 Passports Found So Far
When contacted, Gwalior STF SP Rajesh Singh Bhadauria, said, "During the investigation into the fake passport case, Riyal Choudhary and his associate Biplav Adhikari were arrested from Betul and Gwalior respectively. Preliminary probe led to recovery of 20 fake passports, but as the investigation progressed, 50 more such fake passports were found, which were obtained using addresses in different districts of the state. Gwalior STF has seized a total of 70 fake passports."
Meanwhile, the case has raised serious questions about the passport verification process. Passports are issued only after several security checks and verification of documents and addresses. The STF is now investigating how so many passports allegedly made using fake documents were cleared.
Officials are also looking into whether there was negligence during verification or possible collusion by officials involved in the process.
STF Teams Sent To Bengal And Assam
During questioning, Riyal Choudhary allegedly told investigators that he had entered India through Assam as early as 1971, while his associate had come to Madhya Pradesh through Bengal.
Based on the information obtained during the interrogation, the STF has sent two teams to Bengal and Assam for further investigation.
An STF official has said there is possibility that more accused may be arrested in connection with this passport racket.