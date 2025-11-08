Two Bangladeshi Women Married To Indians Arrested In Uttarakhand, Set For Deportation
Published : November 8, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested two Bangladeshi women living “illegally” in Dehradun during 'Operation Kalanemi', an ongoing crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals, ahead of a VVIP event in the city.
According to officials, the arrests were made during a joint inspection by the Patel Nagar police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in the Sanskriti Lok Colony area.
The arrested women were identified as Maryam, who was living under the assumed name of Swati Upadhyay, and Sana, who used the aliases Shivli Akhtar and Jolly. “Both were found to be Bangladeshi citizens who had crossed the border into India illegally at different times,” officials said.
Patel Nagar Kotwali in-charge Chandrabhan Adhikari told ETV Bharat that Maryam, who was living in Dehradun, is a resident of Barguna district, Bangladesh. “Sana, who was also living in Dehradun, is a resident of Comilla district, Bangladesh. They crossed the border illegally into India at different times. After living in different locations, they met each other in Delhi and came to Dehradun together,” he said.
Adhikari said that Maryam married Dharamveer, an Indian taxi driver who had driven her from Delhi to Dehradun, and has a one-year-old daughter with him. “Mariam, posing as Swati Upadhyay, married Dharamveer after luring him with her charm into living in India,” he said.
About the second woman, Sana, Adhikari said she married Salman, a carpenter from Saharanpur, after meeting him at a mall. “She claimed to work there and persuaded him to marry her. Sana has a 10-month-old son,” according to him.
Police have recovered Bangladeshi identity cards from the mobile phones of both women, and legal proceedings have been initiated to deport them to Bangladesh under existing immigration laws.
More about ‘Kalanemi’
The name ‘Kalanemi’ is inspired by Hindu mythology, in which a demon, named Kalanemi, attempted to mislead by disguising himself as a saint. The government named the operation because impersonators have been posing as sadhus to exploit the faith of devotees and cheat people, especially women.
The operation was launched under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to identify illegal immigrants and impersonators residing in the state of Uttarakhand. “So far, police have arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals in Dehradun; seven have been deported, while another seven are in jail,” they said.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun has issued a directive to all police stations to continue strict checking and verification drives in order to locate suspicious persons ahead of the upcoming VVIP event.
