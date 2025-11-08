ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Bangladeshi Women Married To Indians Arrested In Uttarakhand, Set For Deportation

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested two Bangladeshi women living “illegally” in Dehradun during 'Operation Kalanemi', an ongoing crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals, ahead of a VVIP event in the city.

According to officials, the arrests were made during a joint inspection by the Patel Nagar police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in the Sanskriti Lok Colony area.

The arrested women were identified as Maryam, who was living under the assumed name of Swati Upadhyay, and Sana, who used the aliases Shivli Akhtar and Jolly. “Both were found to be Bangladeshi citizens who had crossed the border into India illegally at different times,” officials said.

Patel Nagar Kotwali in-charge Chandrabhan Adhikari told ETV Bharat that Maryam, who was living in Dehradun, is a resident of Barguna district, Bangladesh. “Sana, who was also living in Dehradun, is a resident of Comilla district, Bangladesh. They crossed the border illegally into India at different times. After living in different locations, they met each other in Delhi and came to Dehradun together,” he said.

Adhikari said that Maryam married Dharamveer, an Indian taxi driver who had driven her from Delhi to Dehradun, and has a one-year-old daughter with him. “Mariam, posing as Swati Upadhyay, married Dharamveer after luring him with her charm into living in India,” he said.