ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested At India-Nepal Border In Bihar

Araria: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals at the India-Nepal border in Bihar while trying to enter into the Indian territory from Nepal without valid documents.

It is understood that the personnel from the SSB's 'B' Company (Amgachhi Dubatola Border Outpost) were on routine patrol. During the patrol, two suspicious individuals were spotted entering Indian territory—approximately 20 meters across the border—from Nepal. The personnel immediately intercepted and questioned them.

Upon questioning, the two identified themselves as Jahid Hussain Jihad, 22, son of Jamed Hussain Mulla, and Rahmat Ali, 43, son of Abdul Barek; both are residents of Bitara, Kachua in the Chandpur district of Bangladesh. Checks revealed that the duo neither possessed a valid passport or visa for entry into India.