Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested At India-Nepal Border In Bihar
The duo was found without valid documents and were planning to return to Bangladesh via the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Araria: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals at the India-Nepal border in Bihar while trying to enter into the Indian territory from Nepal without valid documents.
It is understood that the personnel from the SSB's 'B' Company (Amgachhi Dubatola Border Outpost) were on routine patrol. During the patrol, two suspicious individuals were spotted entering Indian territory—approximately 20 meters across the border—from Nepal. The personnel immediately intercepted and questioned them.
Upon questioning, the two identified themselves as Jahid Hussain Jihad, 22, son of Jamed Hussain Mulla, and Rahmat Ali, 43, son of Abdul Barek; both are residents of Bitara, Kachua in the Chandpur district of Bangladesh. Checks revealed that the duo neither possessed a valid passport or visa for entry into India.
Following necessary questioning, both individuals were handed over to the Sonmani Godam police station for further legal action.
During preliminary interrogation, the two Bangladeshi nationals stated that they had entered India from Nepal capital Kathmandu, Nepal, and were planning to return to their home country via the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal and the Assam-Bangladesh border.
Araria SDPO Sushil Kumar confirmed the arrest of the two Bangladeshi nationals, stating that detailed interrogation is underway and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated. This operation was carried out by personnel from the 56th Battalion's Amgachhi Border Outpost (BOP).
"Two Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended; detailed questioning is currently in progress. All aspects of the case are being investigated seriously," Kumar said.
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