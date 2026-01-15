ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Bangladesh Nationals Among 1564 Prisoners Lodged In Two Major Jammu Kashmir Jails; Majority Undertrials

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s two major prisons- Central jail in Srinagar and Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu hold a total of 1564 undertrials and convicted prisoners including five foreigners and 150 from other states. The number of prisoners belonging from Jammu and Kashmir lodged in Tihar jail are 79 as on 30 September 2025, among which 67 are undertrials and 12 are convicted.

According to the information provided by the central jail authorities to an RTI filed by advocate Sheeraz Ahmad, the number of prisoners lodged in central jail Srinagar as on November 30, 2025 are 835. Among them 783 are undertrial prisoners and 52 are convicts. Of the undertrials, the majority, 750 are men, while 33 are females. Two female prisoners have also delivered two babies inside the central jail in 2023 and 2024.

Sharing the details of the undertrial prisoners in the central jail from the districts of the UT, the jail authorities have said that 42 undertrials are from Anantnag, 134 from Budgam, 24 from Bandipora, 47 from Baramulla, one each from Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Reasi, while 43 are from Ganderbal, 18 from Kulgam, 22 from Kupwara, 77 from Pulwama, five from Rajouri, two from Ramban, 23 from Shopian and 297 from Srinagar.

From the outside states and UTs, four are from Bihar, one each from Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, eight each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and seven from Delhi. In addition to these, five foreign nationals are also under trials which include one each from Nepal, Myanmar, Holland and two from Bangladesh.