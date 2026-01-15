Two Bangladesh Nationals Among 1564 Prisoners Lodged In Two Major Jammu Kashmir Jails; Majority Undertrials
According to data revealed by the jail authorities in reply to an RTI application, the inmates include five foreigners and 150 people from outside states.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s two major prisons- Central jail in Srinagar and Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu hold a total of 1564 undertrials and convicted prisoners including five foreigners and 150 from other states. The number of prisoners belonging from Jammu and Kashmir lodged in Tihar jail are 79 as on 30 September 2025, among which 67 are undertrials and 12 are convicted.
According to the information provided by the central jail authorities to an RTI filed by advocate Sheeraz Ahmad, the number of prisoners lodged in central jail Srinagar as on November 30, 2025 are 835. Among them 783 are undertrial prisoners and 52 are convicts. Of the undertrials, the majority, 750 are men, while 33 are females. Two female prisoners have also delivered two babies inside the central jail in 2023 and 2024.
Sharing the details of the undertrial prisoners in the central jail from the districts of the UT, the jail authorities have said that 42 undertrials are from Anantnag, 134 from Budgam, 24 from Bandipora, 47 from Baramulla, one each from Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Reasi, while 43 are from Ganderbal, 18 from Kulgam, 22 from Kupwara, 77 from Pulwama, five from Rajouri, two from Ramban, 23 from Shopian and 297 from Srinagar.
From the outside states and UTs, four are from Bihar, one each from Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, eight each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and seven from Delhi. In addition to these, five foreign nationals are also under trials which include one each from Nepal, Myanmar, Holland and two from Bangladesh.
“All the prisoners are provided facilities like heating arrangements, bedding, blankets, clothing as per the jail manual 2022 and under the Legal Aid Clinic, lawyers are provided to those prisoners who cannot afford a lawyer,” the authorities said when asked about the facilities provided to these prisoners. The authorities said that there are no planned death sentence executions in 2025 or 2026 for any prisoner.
In the central jail in Kot Balwal in Jammu, the biggest jail in the UT with a capacity to jail 902 inmates, there are 729 undertrials. Of these 150 are from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Of these undertrials 139 are from Jammu, 45 from Samba 18 from Rajouri, 15 from Reasi, 18 from Kupwara, 53 from Anantnag, 27 from Poonch, 39 from Srinagar, six from Ganderbal, 46 from Kulgam, 11 from Kathua, 19 from Shopian, four from Udhampur, 40 from Pulwama, one each from Sopore and Handwara, 48 from Baramulla, 13 each from Budgam and Ramban, 21 from Kishtwar and 14 from Doda.
A senior lawyer practicing in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said that the reason for the large number of the undertrials in these jails are due to the prolonged trials. “The prosecution takes repeated opportunities in producing witnesses before the court. Despite the Supreme Court’s insistence that speedy trial is enshrined under Article 21, the trials take time,” he said, wishing anonymity.
Last month, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti who had sought transfer of undertrial prisoners from jails outside Jammu and Kashmir into the UT jails. A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal in a strongly worded judgment ruled that the PIL cannot be allowed to be utilised as an instrument for advancing partisan or political agendas or transforming the Court into a political platform.
