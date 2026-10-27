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Two Arrested In J&K For Sharing Sensitive Security Data With Pak-linked Handlers

Two Arrested In J&K For Sharing Sensitive Security Data With Pak-linked Handlers ( Source: J&K Police )

Jammu: Two people were arrested in Jammu's R S Pora border district for sharing sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities, officials said late Monday.

J&K Police identified the two as Arun Kumar, a resident of Mathwar, Akhnoor, and Gorav Sharma, a resident of Mokhey.

A case has been registered at the RS Pura police station under sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly sharing photographs and electronic data related to state security with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities, through encrypted communication channels, the official said.