Two Arrested In J&K For Sharing Sensitive Security Data With Pak-linked Handlers
Preliminary probe revealed that the accused were allegedly sharing photographs and electronic data related to state security with foreign intelligence operatives.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Jammu: Two people were arrested in Jammu's R S Pora border district for sharing sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities, officials said late Monday.
J&K Police identified the two as Arun Kumar, a resident of Mathwar, Akhnoor, and Gorav Sharma, a resident of Mokhey.
A case has been registered at the RS Pura police station under sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official said.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly sharing photographs and electronic data related to state security with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities, through encrypted communication channels, the official said.
"Further investigation into the matter is being conducted to determine the full nature and scope of the alleged activities, assess the potential impact on national security and identify other persons involved in this network," the official said.
The latest case comes days after an Army officer's wife in Jammu was booked for alleged espionage-related activities. Using artificial intelligence tools including ChatGPT and Claude, the woman allegedly wrote analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives.
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