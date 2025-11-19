ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Accused Arrested From Mehsana In 'Mule Account' Scam Worth Over Rs 8.37 Crore

Mehsana: The task force of the Mehsana Cyber ​​Crime Police Station have uncovered a gang that was defrauding ordinary people of crores of rupees by posing as 'money mules', and arrested two accused on Wednesday.

In response to the rapid rise in cybercrime incidents across Gujarat, Mehsana Cyber ​​Crime Police Station initiated a thorough investigation into a suspicious bank account they suspected of being used for criminal activities. Based on details obtained from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), a Bandhan Bank account was investigated, against which a total of seven complaints had been filed in various states across India.

This account belonged to a firm named "Hitesh Traders", which is owned by Hiteshkumar Mahendrabhai Rawal, a resident of Unjha. Although he was registered as a commission agent in the Unava Ganj market, he was found to be inactive at the given address during the investigation.

The police found out that the bank account opened in the name of the commission agent's firm, was being used to deposit funds obtained from cyber fraud cases across the country, and then to withdraw the funds using checks. It turned out that the account had been leased to cyber fraudsters against a commission.