Two Accused Arrested From Mehsana In 'Mule Account' Scam Worth Over Rs 8.37 Crore

Based on complaints from across the country, Mehsana Cyber ​​Crime Police investigated a suspicious account and arrested Hitesh Kumar Rawal and his accomplice, Piyushbhai Patel.

Hitesh Rawal and Piyushbhai Patel outside Mehsana Police Station
Hitesh Rawal and Piyush Patel outside Mehsana Police Station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
Mehsana: The task force of the Mehsana Cyber ​​Crime Police Station have uncovered a gang that was defrauding ordinary people of crores of rupees by posing as 'money mules', and arrested two accused on Wednesday.

In response to the rapid rise in cybercrime incidents across Gujarat, Mehsana Cyber ​​Crime Police Station initiated a thorough investigation into a suspicious bank account they suspected of being used for criminal activities. Based on details obtained from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), a Bandhan Bank account was investigated, against which a total of seven complaints had been filed in various states across India.

This account belonged to a firm named "Hitesh Traders", which is owned by Hiteshkumar Mahendrabhai Rawal, a resident of Unjha. Although he was registered as a commission agent in the Unava Ganj market, he was found to be inactive at the given address during the investigation.

The police found out that the bank account opened in the name of the commission agent's firm, was being used to deposit funds obtained from cyber fraud cases across the country, and then to withdraw the funds using checks. It turned out that the account had been leased to cyber fraudsters against a commission.

Based on this information, the Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested the two accused who were involved in the crime. While the main accused, Hitesh Rawal, leased his bank account to cyber fraudsters against a commission, his accomplice, Piyushbhai Kantibhai Patel, was also involved in the crime.

Further investigation is underway based on information the two arrested accused have provided. So far, the police have found out that between April 1, 2024, and November 5, 2025, the total credit turnover of this bank account was Rs 8.37 crore, while the debit turnover was Rs 8.53 crore. This included Rs 1.5 crore in cyber fraud, of which, the accused had withdrawn Rs 1.11 lakh via check for personal use.

"The Cyber ​​Crime unit of Mehsana Police have registered a case against account holder Hitesh Rawal and Piyush Patel, and arrested them, sending a clear message that leasing someone's bank account for illegal activities, or providing access to it for commission, is a serious crime, and the Cyber ​​Police are closely monitoring such activities," said Milap Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mehsana

GUJARAT MULE ACCOUNT SCAM
MEHSANA CYBER ​​CRIME POLICE
NCCRP
BANK FRAUD
GUJARAT

