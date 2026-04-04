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Two Arrested For Obstructing Shashi Tharoor in Kerala; Election Commission of India Confirms FIR

The ECI confirmed that an FIR has been registered and two individuals have been apprehended.

Election Commission of India
File photo of Shashi Tharoor (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 4, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said two persons have been arrested for allegedly obstructing Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor in Wandoor, Kerala.

The poll panel said, "Strict action has been taken in the case involving Dr Shashi Tharoor, who was obstructed by miscreants in Wandoor, Kerala." The ECI confirmed that an FIR has been registered and two individuals have been apprehended.

Tharoor, who represents the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, was allegedly stopped by a group of miscreants on Friday evening while he was on his way to campaign for a Congress candidate ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

Earlier, reacting to the incident on X, Tharoor said, "I am truly touched by the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well, and I was unharmed. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We continued undaunted and completed two more events as planned. Our ongoing programme remains unaffected."

Assembly elections in Kerala, along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, will be held in a single phase. Polling for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala is scheduled for April 9. A total of 890 candidates are in the fray for the elections. The 2021 Assembly polls in the state were also conducted in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.

In Kerala, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, has expressed confidence of coming to power and has set a target of winning more than 100 seats in the upcoming elections. There is a three-way contest between the UDF, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the southern state.

Read More:

  1. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s Gunman, Driver Attacked In Malappuram, One Held
  2. Tharoor Dismisses CM Face Speculations In Kerala; Says High Command Will Decide After UDF Victory
  3. CPI(M) MP John Brittas Fires Back After Shashi Tharoor’s Witty Take On Kerala Name Change Bill

TAGGED:

KERALA POLLS
ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA
SHASHI THAROOR
CONGRESS NOMINEE
KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

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