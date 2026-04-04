ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Arrested For Obstructing Shashi Tharoor in Kerala; Election Commission of India Confirms FIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said two persons have been arrested for allegedly obstructing Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor in Wandoor, Kerala.

The poll panel said, "Strict action has been taken in the case involving Dr Shashi Tharoor, who was obstructed by miscreants in Wandoor, Kerala." The ECI confirmed that an FIR has been registered and two individuals have been apprehended.

Tharoor, who represents the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, was allegedly stopped by a group of miscreants on Friday evening while he was on his way to campaign for a Congress candidate ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.