ETV Bharat / bharat

Two More Air India Group Pilots De-Rostered After Failing Initial Drug Test; Probe Underway

New Delhi: Less than a week after the pilot-in-command of Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance, two more pilots of the Air India Group have reportedly failed the initial drug test, with their results coming back "non-negative".

Reports suggest that the final test results are still awaited and both pilots have been de-rostered pending confirmation.

On August 13, Air India and Air India Express made psychoactive substance tests mandatory for all their pilots, going beyond the checks required by aviation regulators. The move came after the August 4 incident, involving an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight which experienced severe turbulence and a sudden drop in altitude, prompted an investigation that eventually led to detection of marijuana intake by the pilot-in-command.

On Monday, PTI reported, citing a source, that psychoactive substance tests have been completed for around 400 pilots of the Air India Group so far. Of them, the initial screening test results have come "non-negative" for two pilots, the source said.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained and there has been no official comment from Air India in this regard as yet.