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Singer Ankit Balyan Murder Case: Two Accused Shooters Killed In Encounter In UP's Shamli

The encounter site in Shamli where two alleged shooters were killed during retaliatory firing. ( IANS )

Shamli: The Uttar Pradesh Police has achieved a breakthrough in the murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, with two alleged shooters being killed in an encounter in Shamli's Kotwali area.

The two suspects, identified as 24-year-old Sumit and 22-year-old Mohit, were allegedly involved in Balyan's murder. Both were residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and were being sought with a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

Police said Mohit had about 14 cases registered against him in Haryana, while Sumit had one.

Encounter Follows District-Wide Checking

Police received information that the two suspects were heading towards Shamli, following which teams from different police stations were deployed for checking. The suspects allegedly fled towards Manna Majra and opened fire at police near Hotel Rajmahal. They again allegedly fired when police tried to intercept them in the Kotwali area.

The suspects sustained gunshot injuries in retaliatory firing by the police and SWAT team. They were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.

Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh said police teams conducted an extensive checking operation across the district from midnight until morning.

"From 12 am until morning, a blockade and checking drive was in place across the district. During the operation, police personnel checked vehicles when two youths arrived on a motorcycle bearing a Baghpat registration number. When the police signalled them to stop and called out to them, they immediately opened fire at the police vehicle and personnel before turning around and fleeing towards the Kotwali side," Singh said.

He added that the accused opened fire again when police teams attempted to intercept them.

"During checking in Kotwali, the youths fired at the officials and tried to escape. When our SWAT team reached the spot, the accused started firing at the police personnel. The police retaliated, and during the exchange of fire, both accused sustained serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where we later received information that they had succumbed to their injuries," Singh added.