Two Held For Installing CCTVs In Ambala; Cops Suspect They Were Transmitting Footage To Pakistan
The cameras were installed allegedly to capture Army movements on the Haryana-Punjab border., say police
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Ambala: The Haryana police have arrested two accused in connection with the installation of unauthorised CCTV cameras near Shambhu toll plaza on National Highway 152-D in Naggal police station area in Ambala. The accused were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based handlers.
The accused have been identified as Manpreet alias Manni and Anmol, both residents of Punjab. The incident came to light when ASI Ravish Kumar, posted at Sector-9 police station, noticed two suspicious CCTV cameras installed on the bridge near the Shambhu Toll Plaza while conducting an investigation in another case.
Inquiries with the toll administration and National Highway of India (NHAI) officials revealed that these cameras had not been installed by any government department. The cameras were focused towards Delhi. FIRs were registered at Sadar police station, Ambala on April 16 against unidentified persons.
Given the gravity of the case and on the directions issued by the Superintendent of Police, the investigation was handed over to the CIA-1 team.
The CIA-1 unit led by Inspector Harjinder Singh subsequently initiated an investigation, using technical evidence and intelligence networks.
Following the investigation, the CIA-1 team arrested two persons for installing the cameras on the highway. The police have taken the accused on remand and have started their interrogation.
Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, "Preliminary investigations have found that the accused were transmitting the footage to Pakistan. They were monitoring the movements of the Army."
"They committed this act out of greed for money and have transmitted intelligence gathered from this location to Pakistan. The police are currently conducting further investigations. A comprehensive survey is also being conducted across the entire city of Ambala," he added.
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