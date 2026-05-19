ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Held For Installing CCTVs In Ambala; Cops Suspect They Were Transmitting Footage To Pakistan

The accused have been identified as Manpreet alias Manni and Anmol, both residents of Punjab. ( ETV Bharat )

Ambala: The Haryana police have arrested two accused in connection with the installation of unauthorised CCTV cameras near Shambhu toll plaza on National Highway 152-D in Naggal police station area in Ambala. The accused were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based handlers.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet alias Manni and Anmol, both residents of Punjab. The incident came to light when ASI Ravish Kumar, posted at Sector-9 police station, noticed two suspicious CCTV cameras installed on the bridge near the Shambhu Toll Plaza while conducting an investigation in another case.

Inquiries with the toll administration and National Highway of India (NHAI) officials revealed that these cameras had not been installed by any government department. The cameras were focused towards Delhi. FIRs were registered at Sadar police station, Ambala on April 16 against unidentified persons.

Given the gravity of the case and on the directions issued by the Superintendent of Police, the investigation was handed over to the CIA-1 team.