ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Twists And Turns Continue To Mark Shamli Conversion Case

Shamli: Twists and turns continue to mark the case pertaining to the alleged religious conversion of Ayush Malik, of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. This is reportedly a highly publicised legal and family dispute involving allegations of forced conversion, property disputes and individual constitutional rights.

In the latest instance, his father and pharmaceutical businessman, Devraj Malik, lodged a complaint with the Shamli Police, accusing two people of kidnapping his son after the latter failed to return home after appearing before the High Court in Allahabad.

But Ayush Malik has released a video on social media denying the allegations made by his father. Instead, he has questioned his father claiming that by making such allegations, his father is trying to incite riots in Shamli and the surrounding areas.

Shamli’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said that Ayush Malik's father had lodged a complaint, stating that his son had not returned home since his appearance before the Allahabad High Court.

He said that both the complaint and the subsequent denial by Ayush are being probed and legal action will be taken accordingly.

Devraj had initially got a case registered against a girl named Chandni Qureshi and her family for allegedly converting his son forcibly by "trapping him in the web of her love". The police arrested Chandni, her father and another person and sent them to jail. A few days later, Ayush returned to his "Sanatan Dharma", and a video surfaced showing him performing puja with his parents at home.