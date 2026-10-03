Uttar Pradesh: Twists And Turns Continue To Mark Shamli Conversion Case
Ayush Malik's case is a highly publicised legal and family dispute involving allegations of forced conversion, property disputes and individual constitutional rights.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Shamli: Twists and turns continue to mark the case pertaining to the alleged religious conversion of Ayush Malik, of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. This is reportedly a highly publicised legal and family dispute involving allegations of forced conversion, property disputes and individual constitutional rights.
In the latest instance, his father and pharmaceutical businessman, Devraj Malik, lodged a complaint with the Shamli Police, accusing two people of kidnapping his son after the latter failed to return home after appearing before the High Court in Allahabad.
But Ayush Malik has released a video on social media denying the allegations made by his father. Instead, he has questioned his father claiming that by making such allegations, his father is trying to incite riots in Shamli and the surrounding areas.
Shamli’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said that Ayush Malik's father had lodged a complaint, stating that his son had not returned home since his appearance before the Allahabad High Court.
He said that both the complaint and the subsequent denial by Ayush are being probed and legal action will be taken accordingly.
Devraj had initially got a case registered against a girl named Chandni Qureshi and her family for allegedly converting his son forcibly by "trapping him in the web of her love". The police arrested Chandni, her father and another person and sent them to jail. A few days later, Ayush returned to his "Sanatan Dharma", and a video surfaced showing him performing puja with his parents at home.
But the matter took a different turn when Ayush filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court alleging that his father was forcibly holding him captive in the house. The High Court ruled that Ayush is an adult and has the right to freedom of movement. He can travel and live anywhere and can practice any religion. Since this order, Ayush has not returned home.
Devraj filed a case against Sultan Qari and Mufti Abdullah of Darul Uloom Deoband, alleging that Sultan had come to him and openly threatened him saying that Ayush had been reconverted and he should also convert and transfer his property to him.
He also alleged that Mufti Abdullah is involved in this conspiracy. He aired the apprehension that these individuals, along with their associates, could commit a serious crime against his son and his family.
But Ayush has refuted his father's allegations by releasing a 1 minute and 15 second video on social media where he said that he had spoken to his mother around six days ago and there is no substance in the allegation of his kidnapping.
“The issue Babuji (father) is raising can incite riots in Shamli. There's also talk of inciting riots in other cities. I'm fine and happy. The property was his yesterday, and it's his today as well. Why does he keep bringing up the property issue? If I have any problems, I'll inform the police myself,” said Ayush.
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