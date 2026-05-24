ETV Bharat / bharat

12 Days After Her Death And Second Autopsy, Twisha Sharma Cremated In Bhopal

Family members of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, take the mortal remains of the latter after the second postmortem for last rites, at AIIMS Bhopal, Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Police and hospital staff outside AIIMS Bhopal where a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma is being conducted (ETV Bharat)

Emotional scenes unfolded at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, where the last rites were performed after 5 PM. Twisha's mother and other members of the family were inconsolable as the funeral pyre was lit after performing rituals.

Bhopal: Former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman who died at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 due to alleged dowry harassment, was cremated on Sunday after a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi completed the second postmortem of her body.

Sharma, who was married to Samarth, the lawyer son of retired woman Judge Giribala Singh, was found dead at her in-laws' house. While police cited suicide as the cause of death in the preliminary report, the alleged marks of body injury prompted Sharma's parents to suspect the cause of her death. Twisha's in-laws have accused her of drug addiction.

The team of AIIMS Delhi doctors, who arrived in Bhopal on Saturday night, completed the second autopsy by 3:40 PM on Sunday, PTI reported.

"Today, we are going to bid farewell to a daughter, a sister, a friend and an innocent life. The daughter who had begun a new phase of life with dreams has left us all too soon. The vacant eyes of parents, shattered dreams, and every passing moment spent waiting for justice raise a silent question before society," Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, told PTI earlier in the day.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently interrogating the accused husband, Samarth Singh, who has been taken into custody on a seven-day remand. All eyes are now fixed on the findings of the second post-mortem report, which is expected to reveal several crucial facts regarding the cause of death.