Twisha Sharma Death: Supreme Court Stays Trial, Issues Notice On Father's Plea To Transfer Case To Delhi
The top court issued notice to the CBI, the deceased’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the ongoing trial before a Bhopal sessions court in the unnatural death case of Twisha Sharma. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The bench was hearing a plea by Twisha’s father seeking transfer of the proceedings from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi. Advocate Abhijeet Sinha appeared for Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma. The case is currently pending before a District and Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.
The bench issued notice to the CBI, the deceased’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh. The petitioner sought the transfer due to an apprehension that the case would not receive a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioner claimed Giribala Singh, one of the accused, is a former judge and is influential in the state.
He sought the transfer of the trial to Delhi, submitting that he is settled in Delhi-NCR. The trial had reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges as of October 10 before the top court stayed the proceedings.
Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal in May 2026, around five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. Her husband, who is a lawyer, and mother-in-law, who is a retired district judge, are facing prosecution in the case.
Read More