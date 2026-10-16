ETV Bharat / bharat

Twisha Sharma Death: Supreme Court Stays Trial, Issues Notice On Father's Plea To Transfer Case To Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the ongoing trial before a Bhopal sessions court in the unnatural death case of Twisha Sharma. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench was hearing a plea by Twisha’s father seeking transfer of the proceedings from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi. Advocate Abhijeet Sinha appeared for Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma. The case is currently pending before a District and Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

The bench issued notice to the CBI, the deceased’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh. The petitioner sought the transfer due to an apprehension that the case would not receive a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioner claimed Giribala Singh, one of the accused, is a former judge and is influential in the state.

He sought the transfer of the trial to Delhi, submitting that he is settled in Delhi-NCR. The trial had reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges as of October 10 before the top court stayed the proceedings.