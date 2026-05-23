ETV Bharat / bharat

Twisha Sharma Case: Husband Sent In Police Custody; AIIMS Delhi Team To Fly To Bhopal For 2nd Autopsy

Bhopal: A local court on Saturday remanded Samarth Singh, husband of former actor-model Twisha Sharma and an accused in her alleged dowry death case, in police custody for seven days, while his mother and co-accused Giribala Singh said the police were yet to contact her for recording her statement in the high-profile case.

A four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi was slated to fly to Bhopal in the evening to conduct a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order.

Samarth Singh, who had been absconding for ten days after an FIR was registered against him and his mother following Twisha's death by hanging, was arrested on Friday evening after he reached the Jabalpur district court premises to surrender. He had withdrawn his pre-arrest bail petition filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier.

He was taken to Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday and produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta, who sent him in police custody for seven days. His lawyer also handed over his passport to the court.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, following which an FIR was registered against her husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh for alleged harassment for dowry.