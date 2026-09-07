ETV Bharat / bharat

Twisha Sharma Case: AIIMS Bhopal, Delhi Medical Reports Differ On Body Injuries; Questions Raised Over CBI Findings

Bhopal: Fresh questions have emerged over the findings in the sensational death case of Twisha Sharma after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed its chargesheet, which subsequently brought to fore a stark difference between the reports of AIIMS Bhopal and AIIMS Delhi regarding the injuries found on the body.

The two post mortem reports mentioned the reported cause of death as suffocation due to hanging from a noose. Both reports also stated a ringed gymnastics belt as the noose used. However, they have differed significantly over the injuries found on Twisha's body.

While AIIMS Bhopal had described some injuries on Twisha's body as possibly occurring before death, the AIIMS Delhi medical board later termed the same injuries as accidental injuries sustained while the body was being transported, and ruled out any signs of an attack, scuffle or struggle on the body. In the CBI chargesheeet, the opinion of the second post mortem conducted by AIIMS Delhi has been made the main basis.

According to documents included in the CBI chargesheet, the first post mortem report mentioned seven antemortem injuries. AIIMS Bhopal later gave its opinion on these injuries in a letter sent to the ACP, Misrod Division, on May 18, 2026.

The report said two small red marks on the neck could have been caused by the noose rubbing against itself. It also said their pattern was different from marks caused by pressure from nails or fingers. The blue marks between the left elbow and wrist were described as around one to three days old, while injuries on the wrist and fingers were described as fresh in the report.

More importantly, AIIMS Bhopal said there was a possibility that the injuries had occurred before death. It also said the possibility of some injuries being caused during a struggle or scuffle could not be ruled out.

The report further stated that since the injuries appeared to be antemortem, they could not be considered injuries caused while the body was being brought down from the noose or after death during a fall.