ETV Bharat / bharat

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC Allows Second Post-mortem

Bhopal: Close on the heels of the state government recommending a CBI inquiry in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed a plea filed by her family seeking a second post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Twisha's husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, has withdrawn his petition for anticipatory bail.

The high court has issued directives to preserve Twisha's body at AIIMS Bhopal. The body is to be stored at a temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius. It is reported that doctors from either AIIMS Delhi or AIIMS Jammu will travel to Bhopal to conduct the second post-mortem.

The high court cleared the decks for the second post-mortem after Advocate General Prashant Singh stated in court that the state government had no objection to it.

Samarth's lawyer, Mrigendra Singh, however, said that a second post-mortem would erode public trust in the doctors of the state.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor has accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws have claimed she was addicted to drugs.