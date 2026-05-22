Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC Allows Second Post-mortem
Her husband and prime accused Samarth Singh has withdrawn his petition for anticipatory bail.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Bhopal: Close on the heels of the state government recommending a CBI inquiry in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed a plea filed by her family seeking a second post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Twisha's husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, has withdrawn his petition for anticipatory bail.
The high court has issued directives to preserve Twisha's body at AIIMS Bhopal. The body is to be stored at a temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius. It is reported that doctors from either AIIMS Delhi or AIIMS Jammu will travel to Bhopal to conduct the second post-mortem.
The high court cleared the decks for the second post-mortem after Advocate General Prashant Singh stated in court that the state government had no objection to it.
Samarth's lawyer, Mrigendra Singh, however, said that a second post-mortem would erode public trust in the doctors of the state.
Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor has accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws have claimed she was addicted to drugs.
Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.
Samarth is absconding since her death and the police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest and have also approached the court for revocation of his passport.
Meanwhile, Twisha's family has filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to her mother-in-law and former District Judge, Giribala Singh."
Their lawyer made a significant claim, citing WhatsApp chats exchanged between Twisha Sharma and her mother-in-law. "The WhatsApp chats clearly indicate that Twisha was being subjected to both mental and physical harassment."
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