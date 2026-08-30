ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG 2026 Hit By Power Outage In Rajasthan's Jaipur; NBEMS Reschedules Test

Jaipur: Just when the fiasco regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is subsiding, two test centres for NEET-PG 2026 in Rajasthan capital Jaipur suffered a sudden power outage on Sunday leaving candidates agitated and prompting the test conducting agency to reschedule the prestigious medical postgraduate exam.

Candidates faced significant inconvenience due to a power outage during the NEET PG 2026 examination on Sunday at the twin iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683) in Sitapura Jaipur sparking resentment among candidates and their parents. They created a commotion at the center and questioned the arrangements made for the exam.

Twin NEET PG 2026 Centres Suffer Power Outage In Rajasthan's Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Prior to the computer-based test—held at 15 designated centers in Jaipur district—the district administration had issued directives to ensure adequate facilities, including computer systems, servers, and network connectivity. Instructions were also issued to the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and the concerned electrical inspector to ensure uninterrupted power supply and proper electrical infrastructure at the centers.

Despite these measures, candidates at the Sitapura iON Digital Zone center faced major difficulties due to the power interruption.

According to the candidates, the sudden power cut prompted them to demand an explanation from the center's administration regarding the arrangements. They argued that basic facilities, such as uninterrupted power supply, should have been guaranteed for such a crucial competitive examination.