NEET-PG 2026 Hit By Power Outage In Rajasthan's Jaipur; NBEMS Reschedules Test
Candidates and parents caused a commotion due to the sudden power outage prompting the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to resschedule the test.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Jaipur: Just when the fiasco regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is subsiding, two test centres for NEET-PG 2026 in Rajasthan capital Jaipur suffered a sudden power outage on Sunday leaving candidates agitated and prompting the test conducting agency to reschedule the prestigious medical postgraduate exam.
Candidates faced significant inconvenience due to a power outage during the NEET PG 2026 examination on Sunday at the twin iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683) in Sitapura Jaipur sparking resentment among candidates and their parents. They created a commotion at the center and questioned the arrangements made for the exam.
Prior to the computer-based test—held at 15 designated centers in Jaipur district—the district administration had issued directives to ensure adequate facilities, including computer systems, servers, and network connectivity. Instructions were also issued to the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and the concerned electrical inspector to ensure uninterrupted power supply and proper electrical infrastructure at the centers.
Despite these measures, candidates at the Sitapura iON Digital Zone center faced major difficulties due to the power interruption.
According to the candidates, the sudden power cut prompted them to demand an explanation from the center's administration regarding the arrangements. They argued that basic facilities, such as uninterrupted power supply, should have been guaranteed for such a crucial competitive examination.
Candidates also lodged formal objections regarding the power outage and the resulting disruption to the exam. They demanded that the inconvenience caused be officially recorded and appropriate action be taken.
A commotion ensued at the exam center following the incident. Both candidates and parents expressed their anger, questioning the center's arrangements and demanding accountability from the responsible officials.
NBEMS Reschedules Test
In a communique issued shortly after the fiasco, the NBEMS said that at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683), Jaipur, Rajasthan, the examination “could not be completed due to internal power failure issues at the centre, attributed to M/s TCS ltd., the exam conducting agency”.
Conduct of NEET PG re-examination for the affected candidates at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683)#neetpg2026 pic.twitter.com/rKG4rq2ndh— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 30, 2026
The NBEMS expressed regret for the inconvenience while announcing that the re-exam will be conducted on 05.09.2026 (Saturday), 03:00 PM at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Further details regarding venue will be shared separately by the board including the issuance of the revised Admit Cards for such candidates.
The NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted for 2,73,096 registered candidates on Sunday, in which 2,65,980 candidates appeared at 1111 centres across the country. The examination was completed for around 2,63,535 candidates.
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