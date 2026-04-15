ETV Bharat / bharat

'Twice The Speed': New Bihar CM Vows To Accelerate Governance; Zero Tolerance For Corruption

Patna: Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed senior government officials of the state on Wednesday and set a people-oriented agenda for them with the intention to expedite the resolution of their issues, accelerate governance, eliminate bureaucratic delays and adopt a strict “zero-tolerance policy” against corruption.

Shortly after taking the oath at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan), he arrived at the state secretariat to address a high-level gathering of top bureaucrats. He was welcomed by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on the occasion.

Emphasising the need for urgency and efficiency in administrative functioning, Samrat said, “Work must be carried out at twice the speed to resolve public grievances swiftly."

Underlining that delays at any level, from headquarters to the offices at grassroots, would no longer be acceptable, the chief minister criticised the culture of merely forwarding files and issuing correspondence without ensuring outcomes. He urged the officials to prioritise timely disposal.

“The common people should be provided basic facilities in the offices at block, circle and police station levels, and their problems should be resolved in time,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s stance on corruption, Chaudhary said that a firm zero-tolerance policy would be enforced across all levels of administration. “Corruption will not be tolerated at any cost, and accountability must be ensured throughout the system,” the new chief minister added.

Samrat placed particular emphasis on improving service delivery in government offices at the block, circle and police station levels, where citizens most frequently interact with officials for their various issues.