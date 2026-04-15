'Twice The Speed': New Bihar CM Vows To Accelerate Governance; Zero Tolerance For Corruption
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary urges officials to double work speed, eliminate delays, and enforce strict anti-corruption measures.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Patna: Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed senior government officials of the state on Wednesday and set a people-oriented agenda for them with the intention to expedite the resolution of their issues, accelerate governance, eliminate bureaucratic delays and adopt a strict “zero-tolerance policy” against corruption.
Shortly after taking the oath at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan), he arrived at the state secretariat to address a high-level gathering of top bureaucrats. He was welcomed by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on the occasion.
Emphasising the need for urgency and efficiency in administrative functioning, Samrat said, “Work must be carried out at twice the speed to resolve public grievances swiftly."
Underlining that delays at any level, from headquarters to the offices at grassroots, would no longer be acceptable, the chief minister criticised the culture of merely forwarding files and issuing correspondence without ensuring outcomes. He urged the officials to prioritise timely disposal.
“The common people should be provided basic facilities in the offices at block, circle and police station levels, and their problems should be resolved in time,” he said.
Reiterating his government’s stance on corruption, Chaudhary said that a firm zero-tolerance policy would be enforced across all levels of administration. “Corruption will not be tolerated at any cost, and accountability must be ensured throughout the system,” the new chief minister added.
Samrat placed particular emphasis on improving service delivery in government offices at the block, circle and police station levels, where citizens most frequently interact with officials for their various issues.
He called for prompt resolution of public grievances and highlighted land disputes as a major source of conflict, noting that they account for a significant proportion of local disputes.
“Around 60 to 70 per cent of disputes are due to land-related issues. We have to work while keeping in mind that the public should not be harassed and should remain happy. The priority should be simplifying the administrative procedures to ensure quicker settlement of disputes,” Samrat added.
Acknowledging the developmental initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, Samrat talked about the fast development of the state through the implementation of ‘Seven Resolves for a Developed Bihar Parts I and II'.
The chief minister added that the ‘seven resolves part III’ envisaged by Nitish is being implemented in the state and should be expedited. He urged departments to prepare detailed progress reports on their respective schemes, which would be reviewed periodically.
Highlighting the importance of public engagement, he said governance must be rooted in direct communication with citizens to understand and address their concerns effectively.
Calling for unity among officials, the chief minister stressed that Bihar’s transformation into a developed and prosperous state would require disciplined, sensitive and coordinated efforts across departments.
Senior officials, including development commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, director general of police Vinay Kumar, several principal secretaries, secretaries and officers on special duty, were present at the meeting.
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