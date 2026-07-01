ETV Bharat / bharat

'TVK MLA Was Offered Rs 35 Cr To Favour DMK's No Confidence Motion Against Speaker'; TN Police Arrest Senthil Balaji's Aides

A trio that attempted to bribe a TVK MLA to act against the government was arrested on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a trio that offered a bribe of Rs 35 crore to a ruling-TVK party MLA, N Ilayaraja, insisting him to back a no confidence motion moved against Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, on Tuesday.

Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar accused that the DMK and the AIADMK continue to expand their attempts to form a government with the blessings from the BJP, citing the arrest of the trio who was offering in crores to TVK MLAs to bring down Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government.

Police identified the trio as Thirunavukkarasu, resident of Arumbakkam, Naresh, resident of Thiruchirpapalli, and Thiyagarajan, resident of Medavakkam.

A senior police officer told ETV Bharat Thirunavukkarasu and Naresh were aides of former DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji who has now won from Coimbatore South Assembly segment.

According to police, Thirunavukkarasu contacted the Uthangari MLA, claiming to be chief of a political survey organisation named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS). He sought time for a personal meeting. The legislator, police said, informed the caller that he would not be able to find time due to prior engagements and disconnected the call.

Thirunavukkarasu contacted the MLA again and informed him that a "major political party" he was representing wanted the legislator's "cooperation" as they were planning to move a no confidence motion in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly(TNLA) against the Speaker. The legislator was asked to support the said resolution without considering his affiliation with the ruling party, an official privy to the investigation said.

During the call, the MLA was offered a reward of Rs 35 crore for the "cooperation".