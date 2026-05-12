TVK MLA Moves SC Against Madras HC's Order Which Restrains Him From Voting In TN Floor Test
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Madras High Court order, which restrained him from voting in any floor test or trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The apex court agreed to list the matter for hearing tomorrow.
Sethupathi won from No.185 Tiruppattur Assembly Constituency in Sivaganga district by a margin of one vote against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KR Periakaruppan.
Later, Periakaruppan moved the Madras High Court, claiming discrepancies in the counting process. He claimed that a postal ballot was not counted after it was sent to the wrong constituency. A bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar passed an interim order on Periakaruppan’s petition. The high court restrained Sethupathi from participating in legislative assembly proceedings till further orders.
The high court observed that allowing Sethupathi to vote while the dispute is pending might affect the government itself. The high court observed that the balance of convenience was in favour of stopping his vote.
Periyakaruppan has alleged that a postal ballot meant for Tiruppathur Assembly constituency number 185 in Sivaganga district was wrongly transferred to Tiruppathur constituency number 50 in Vellore district.
Claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to act on his complaint, he approached the Madras High Court seeking preservation of records and action over the alleged discrepancy.
In its interim order, the High Court observed that there was sufficient prima facie material in the complaint submitted by Periyakaruppan and restrained Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in Assembly trust votes and related proceedings until further orders.
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