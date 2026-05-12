ETV Bharat / bharat

TVK MLA Moves SC Against Madras HC's Order Which Restrains Him From Voting In TN Floor Test

New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Madras High Court order, which restrained him from voting in any floor test or trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The apex court agreed to list the matter for hearing tomorrow.

Sethupathi won from No.185 Tiruppattur Assembly Constituency in Sivaganga district by a margin of one vote against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KR Periakaruppan.

Later, Periakaruppan moved the Madras High Court, claiming discrepancies in the counting process. He claimed that a postal ballot was not counted after it was sent to the wrong constituency. A bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar passed an interim order on Periakaruppan’s petition. The high court restrained Sethupathi from participating in legislative assembly proceedings till further orders.