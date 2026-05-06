TVK Legislative Party Leader Vijay Stakes Claim To Form Government To Tamil Nadu Governor
In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) secured victory in 108 constituencies.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Chennai: Amidst a charged political atmosphere, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, arrived in Chennai today from Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala.
In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats, establishing itself as a distinct political entity and a significant alternative to the state's two dominant Dravidian parties. However, as the party fell short of securing the 118 seats required to form a government independently.
Against this backdrop, TVK leader Vijay personally summoned the 108 victorious candidates to the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, where he held a consultative meeting with them.
Earlier, on behalf of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, a letter was dispatched to the Governor of Tamil Nadu staking a claim to form the government; the party also requested a two-week window to demonstrate its legislative majority. Furthermore, Vijay had sought an appointment to meet with the Governor of Tamil Nadu in person.
Meanwhile, recognising that the formation of a government is contingent upon proving a legislative majority, the TVK has initiated efforts to form an administration with the support of other political parties.
In this context, the Congress party, which contested as part of the DMK alliance and secured victory in five constituencies, has extended its support to the Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam to form the government, albeit with certain conditions.
As the TVK still requires the support of seven additional MLAs to prove its majority and form the government, the party has now sought the backing of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist parties.
It was amidst this intense political climate that Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, arrived at the Chennai Airport from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, travelling aboard an IndiGo Airlines passenger flight. Upon departing from the Chennai Airport by car, he proceeded to the Lok Sabha in Guindy.
Subsequently, Vijay met with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Guindy Governor's House around 3:30 PM this afternoon. During the meeting, Vijay submitted a letter to the Governor formally staking a claim to form the government under his leadership. It is understood that, in the letter, Vijay stated that he commands the support of a total of 113 legislators, comprising 108 TVK MLAs and 5 Congress MLAs.
During this politically significant meeting, Vijay was accompanied by key party functionaries, including Nirmal Kumar, Arunraj, and Aadhav Arjuna.