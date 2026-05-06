ETV Bharat / bharat

TVK Legislative Party Leader Vijay Stakes Claim To Form Government To Tamil Nadu Governor

Chennai: Amidst a charged political atmosphere, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, arrived in Chennai today from Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats, establishing itself as a distinct political entity and a significant alternative to the state's two dominant Dravidian parties. However, as the party fell short of securing the 118 seats required to form a government independently.

Against this backdrop, TVK leader Vijay personally summoned the 108 victorious candidates to the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, where he held a consultative meeting with them.

Earlier, on behalf of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, a letter was dispatched to the Governor of Tamil Nadu staking a claim to form the government; the party also requested a two-week window to demonstrate its legislative majority. Furthermore, Vijay had sought an appointment to meet with the Governor of Tamil Nadu in person.

Meanwhile, recognising that the formation of a government is contingent upon proving a legislative majority, the TVK has initiated efforts to form an administration with the support of other political parties.