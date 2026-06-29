ETV Bharat / bharat

A New Front In The Making In Tamil Nadu? TVK Calls Meeting Of Supporting Parties On Tuesday

Chennai: In an effort to forge a new alliance in Tamil Nadu under its leadership, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has extended invitations to the parties currently supporting its government in the state for a meeting on July 1.

According to sources, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will hold discussions with the leaders of these parties during the meeting on Tuesday. Invitations to the meeting are being extended to parties including Congress, the Communist parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the MDMK.

The discussions are expected to cover the formation of a new alliance in the state, leadership of the coalition, the alliance's name, and the appointment of coordinators from the respective parties.

Reports indicate that some key decisions will also be taken regarding policy-level action plans for major issues facing Tamil Nadu like the Cauvery and Mekedatu disputes and the two-language policy.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party by winning 107 seats—a result that defied all expectations. Further, it handed down a crushing defeat to the alliances led by the two major Dravidian parties namely the DMK and the AIADMK.

Although TVK won 107 seats, it fell short of the majority required to form the government on its own. Consequently, it formed the government with the support of parties that had previously been part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance—namely the Congress, the Communist parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the IUML.

The TVK subsequently allocated cabinet berths to these parties, with the exception of the Communist parties. Nearly 50 days have passed since the new government assumed office.