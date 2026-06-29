A New Front In The Making In Tamil Nadu? TVK Calls Meeting Of Supporting Parties On Tuesday
Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will hold a meeting with the leaders of the parties supporting his government on July 1, reports P Pandiyaraj
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Chennai: In an effort to forge a new alliance in Tamil Nadu under its leadership, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has extended invitations to the parties currently supporting its government in the state for a meeting on July 1.
According to sources, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will hold discussions with the leaders of these parties during the meeting on Tuesday. Invitations to the meeting are being extended to parties including Congress, the Communist parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the MDMK.
The discussions are expected to cover the formation of a new alliance in the state, leadership of the coalition, the alliance's name, and the appointment of coordinators from the respective parties.
Reports indicate that some key decisions will also be taken regarding policy-level action plans for major issues facing Tamil Nadu like the Cauvery and Mekedatu disputes and the two-language policy.
In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party by winning 107 seats—a result that defied all expectations. Further, it handed down a crushing defeat to the alliances led by the two major Dravidian parties namely the DMK and the AIADMK.
Although TVK won 107 seats, it fell short of the majority required to form the government on its own. Consequently, it formed the government with the support of parties that had previously been part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance—namely the Congress, the Communist parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the IUML.
The TVK subsequently allocated cabinet berths to these parties, with the exception of the Communist parties. Nearly 50 days have passed since the new government assumed office.
With all the parties that supported the formation of the TVK government having now exited the DMK alliance, reports indicate that TVK has now decided to forge a new alliance under its own leadership and has already initiated the groundwork for the same.
While parties like the CPM and CPI have maintained that they supported the TVK government solely to prevent a President's Rule in Tamil Nadu and to thwart the BJP's agenda, DMK leaders have consistently criticized these parties in the public sphere for supporting the TVK administration and accepting cabinet positions.
Against this backdrop, TVK has launched various initiatives to take this support to the next level.
The TVK has now invited its supporting parties to the meeting to discuss working together as a united front specifically with an eye on issues concerning Tamil Nadu's rights, upcoming Assembly by-elections, local body elections and the 2029 Parliamentary elections.
To this end, Ministers N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna met VCK leader Thirumavalavan on Sunday evening at a hotel in Meenambakkam, Chennai. They also extended an invitation to the parties supporting TVK for the meeting scheduled on July 1.
If the alliance's name, leadership, and action plans are finalized at the meeting, the coalition is expected to remain intact through the parliamentary elections and even the 2031 Assembly elections.
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