TVK Govt Cancels Green Clearance For ₹2,000-Crore Housing Complex In Pallikaranai Marshland
The move has been welcomed by anti-corruption and environmental advocacy group Arappor Iyakkam, which had campaigned against the project for several years.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Chennai: In a significant decision, the Tamil Nadu government has revoked the environmental clearance granted, during to previous DMK rehgime, to a proposed Rs 2,000-crore residential project in the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland area near Chennai. The move has been welcomed by anti-corruption and environmental advocacy group Arappor Iyakkam, which had campaigned against the project for several years.
The project, proposed by the Brigade Group, envisaged the construction of a large multi-storey residential complex comprising around 1,250 housing units in Perumbakkam, an area that forms part of the larger Pallikaranai wetland ecosystem.
The environmental clearance was cancelled by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), which found that the developer had allegedly violated a key condition attached to the approval.
According to SEIAA, construction-related activities were initiated without first obtaining a mandatory no objection certificate from the Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority. The absence of the required clearance from the wetland regulator prompted SEIAA to withdraw the project's environmental approval.
Ecological Concerns
Pallikaranai marshland is one of Chennai's most important wetland ecosystems and is widely regarded as a critical habitat for migratory birds, aquatic species, and native biodiversity. Environmentalists have long argued that unchecked urban development in and around the marsh threatens flood mitigation capacity, groundwater recharge, wildlife habitats, and overall ecological balance.
Parts of the wetland system are associated with the internationally recognized Ramsar Convention network of protected wetlands, making conservation concerns particularly sensitive.
Environmental groups have consistently maintained that large-scale residential construction in marshland areas could lead to irreversible ecological damage and increase the city's vulnerability to flooding.
Arappor Iyakkam Welcomes Decision
Welcoming the revocation, Arappor Iyakkam said the decision was a positive step toward protecting Chennai's wetlands.
In a statement, the organization urged the Environment Department not to entertain any fresh applications from the developer seeking renewed environmental approval for the same project.
The group also called upon the government to accelerate the identification and notification of wetlands across Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.
Arappor Iyakkam (means good fight or non violent war) further demanded that all identified wetlands be formally notified and brought under comprehensive management frameworks.
The organisation urged authorities to prepare Integrated Management Plans for all notified wetlands, including the state's Ramsar-designated sites, and argued that no new construction projects should be approved within wetlands, their catchment areas, or their broader ecological zones of influence until such plans are in place.
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