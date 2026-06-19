ETV Bharat / bharat

TVK Govt Cancels Green Clearance For ₹2,000-Crore Housing Complex In Pallikaranai Marshland

Chennai: In a significant decision, the Tamil Nadu government has revoked the environmental clearance granted, during to previous DMK rehgime, to a proposed Rs 2,000-crore residential project in the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland area near Chennai. The move has been welcomed by anti-corruption and environmental advocacy group Arappor Iyakkam, which had campaigned against the project for several years.

The project, proposed by the Brigade Group, envisaged the construction of a large multi-storey residential complex comprising around 1,250 housing units in Perumbakkam, an area that forms part of the larger Pallikaranai wetland ecosystem.

The environmental clearance was cancelled by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), which found that the developer had allegedly violated a key condition attached to the approval.

According to SEIAA, construction-related activities were initiated without first obtaining a mandatory no objection certificate from the Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority. The absence of the required clearance from the wetland regulator prompted SEIAA to withdraw the project's environmental approval.

Ecological Concerns

Pallikaranai marshland is one of Chennai's most important wetland ecosystems and is widely regarded as a critical habitat for migratory birds, aquatic species, and native biodiversity. Environmentalists have long argued that unchecked urban development in and around the marsh threatens flood mitigation capacity, groundwater recharge, wildlife habitats, and overall ecological balance.

Parts of the wetland system are associated with the internationally recognized Ramsar Convention network of protected wetlands, making conservation concerns particularly sensitive.