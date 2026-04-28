ETV Bharat / bharat

TVK Founder Vijay Performs 'Shatru Samhara Yagam' At Tiruchendur Murugan Temple

Thoothukudi: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made an early morning visit to the revered Tiruchendur Murugan Temple on Monday and offered special prayers.

Vijay arrived at the temple after landing at Madurai Airport in the early hours and travelling by road to Tiruchendur. Dressed in traditional attire, he was accorded a ceremonial Poorna Kumbha welcome by temple authorities amid tight security arrangements.

TVK Founder Vijay Offers Prayers At Tiruchendur Murugan Temple (ETV Bharat)

At the temple, one of the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan, Vijay performed the 'Shatru Samhara Homam' (ritual to overcome hurdles) at the Guhai Sannidhi (cave shrine). The ritual is traditionally believed to help overcome obstacles, ward off negative forces, and bring success, courage, and mental strength.