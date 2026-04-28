TVK Founder Vijay Performs 'Shatru Samhara Yagam' At Tiruchendur Murugan Temple
Vijay interacted briefly with the devotees and fans who gathered outside the temple, waved to supporters and posed for photographs with some before departing.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made an early morning visit to the revered Tiruchendur Murugan Temple on Monday and offered special prayers.
Vijay arrived at the temple after landing at Madurai Airport in the early hours and travelling by road to Tiruchendur. Dressed in traditional attire, he was accorded a ceremonial Poorna Kumbha welcome by temple authorities amid tight security arrangements.
At the temple, one of the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan, Vijay performed the 'Shatru Samhara Homam' (ritual to overcome hurdles) at the Guhai Sannidhi (cave shrine). The ritual is traditionally believed to help overcome obstacles, ward off negative forces, and bring success, courage, and mental strength.
Following the ceremony, Vijay offered prayers at the main sanctum of Lord Subramaniya and later visited other shrines within the temple complex, including those dedicated to Lord Shanmugan, Valli, Deivanai, Dakshinamurthy, Perumal, and Soorasamhara Moorthy.
The visit drew large crowds of devotees and fans, many of whom gathered outside the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the actor-politician. Vijay interacted briefly with the public, waving to supporters and posing for photographs before departing.
Police personnel from Thoothukudi district had made elaborate security arrangements in view of the high-profile visit.
Vijay’s temple visit comes amid increasing political activity by his party, with the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results set to be announced on May 4, 2026.
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