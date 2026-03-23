ETV Bharat / bharat

TVK Chief Vijay Releases List Of 30 Candidates For Puducherry Assembly Polls

Vijay, leader of TVK, announced the party’s full list of 30 candidates ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay, founder and leader of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Sunday announced the party’s full list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Legislative Assembly general election scheduled next month.

Polling for the 30-member Assembly will be held on April 9, 2026.

Making the announcement through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vijay said the party would be contesting the election independently across all constituencies in the Union Territory.