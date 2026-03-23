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TVK Chief Vijay Releases List Of 30 Candidates For Puducherry Assembly Polls

Making the announcement through a social media post, Vijay said TVK would be contesting the election independently across all 30 constituencies in the Union Territory.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026 PUDUCHERRY UNION TERRITOY ACTOR POLITICIAL VIJAY Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK
Vijay, leader of TVK, announced the party’s full list of 30 candidates (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 23, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay, founder and leader of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Sunday announced the party’s full list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Legislative Assembly general election scheduled next month.

Polling for the 30-member Assembly will be held on April 9, 2026.

Making the announcement through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vijay said the party would be contesting the election independently across all constituencies in the Union Territory.

"Greetings to everyone. As you are all aware, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting independently in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly general election scheduled to be held on April 9, 2026. These individuals have been selected from among those who submitted applications seeking to contest in the 30 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory of Puducherry. Accordingly, the following comrades are hereby selected and fielded as the official candidates representing Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam for their respective assembly constituencies," Vijay stated.

With this, the TVK chief formally unveiled the names of candidates who will represent the party in all 30 constituencies, signalling the party’s full-fledged electoral debut in the Union Territory.

The announcement is seen as a significant political move by Vijay as he expands the party’s footprint beyond Tamil Nadu and prepares to test its strength in Puducherry’s electoral arena.

Also Read:

  1. Puducherry Assembly Polls | BJP Releases List Of Nine Candidates
  2. Congress-DMK Yet To Seal Alliance In Puducherry As Nominations Close On March 23

TAGGED:

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
PUDUCHERRY UNION TERRITOY
ACTOR POLITICIAL VIJAY
TAMIZHAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM TVK
TVK TEST ITS STRENGTH IN PUDUCHERRY

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