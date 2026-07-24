ETV Bharat / bharat

TV Rating: Kerala High Court Lifts Stay On Centre's Rule Excluding Landing Page Viewership

Landing page is the first screen displayed when a television is switched on ( Representational Image/AP )

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has lifted its earlier stay on a Central government notification that bars television rating agencies from including viewership of landing pages—the first screen displayed when a television is switched on—in official television ratings.

The interim order was passed on an application filed by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The court will hear detailed arguments after six weeks on a petition challenging the revised television rating framework filed by cable television operators, including the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) and DEN Networks.

The Centre argued before the court that landing pages are primarily used for marketing and promotional purposes and should not be treated as an indicator of actual channel viewership. The government maintained that excluding such viewership from television ratings was necessary to improve the credibility and transparency of the rating system and prevent possible manipulation of ratings by broadcasters.

The High Court had earlier stayed the implementation of the Central notification following the petition filed by cable operators. With the latest interim order, the restriction on counting landing-page viewership in television ratings will remain in force, subject to the outcome of the detailed hearing.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had introduced the revised Television Rating Policy in March, laying down comprehensive guidelines for television TV rating services in the country. The policy also specifies eligibility and registration requirements for agencies involved in television audience measurement.