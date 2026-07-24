TV Rating: Kerala High Court Lifts Stay On Centre's Rule Excluding Landing Page Viewership
The court will hear arguments after six weeks on a petition challenging revised TV rating framework filed by cable operators, including AIDCF and DEN Networks.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has lifted its earlier stay on a Central government notification that bars television rating agencies from including viewership of landing pages—the first screen displayed when a television is switched on—in official television ratings.
The interim order was passed on an application filed by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The court will hear detailed arguments after six weeks on a petition challenging the revised television rating framework filed by cable television operators, including the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) and DEN Networks.
The Centre argued before the court that landing pages are primarily used for marketing and promotional purposes and should not be treated as an indicator of actual channel viewership. The government maintained that excluding such viewership from television ratings was necessary to improve the credibility and transparency of the rating system and prevent possible manipulation of ratings by broadcasters.
The High Court had earlier stayed the implementation of the Central notification following the petition filed by cable operators. With the latest interim order, the restriction on counting landing-page viewership in television ratings will remain in force, subject to the outcome of the detailed hearing.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had introduced the revised Television Rating Policy in March, laying down comprehensive guidelines for television TV rating services in the country. The policy also specifies eligibility and registration requirements for agencies involved in television audience measurement.
Under the revised framework, the government has sought to strengthen the independence of rating agencies. It requires that at least 50% of the members of their boards of directors be independent and have no connection with television channels, advertisers or advertising agencies.
A key provision of the new policy is the exclusion of landing-page viewership from official ratings. While broadcasters may use landing-page data for marketing purposes, such viewership cannot be included in the ratings used to assess television audiences.
The rules also require channels to disclose the availability of landing pages, if any, to rating agencies. Violations may invite penalties, with repeated offences potentially leading to suspension of ratings or cancellation of registration.
The Centre has maintained that the revised policy is aimed at creating a more transparent, credible and regulated broadcasting system while protecting the interests of broadcasters, viewers and other stakeholders.
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