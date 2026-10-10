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Tushar Gandhi Detained Ahead Of Mumbai Protest Backing CJP's Jantar Mantar Stir

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Saturday detained activist Tushar Gandhi and his supporters ahead of their demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was picked up from Bandra and taken to DN Nagar police station, an official said.

Gandhi, who heads the organisation 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', had shared a poster in a post on X, urging citizens to join a protest gathering at August Kranti Maidan at 3.30 pm. Activist Feeroz Mithiborwala was also taken into custody from his residence and shifted to the MIDC police station.

"Tushar Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was arrested by Mumbai Police and held at DN Nagar Police Station for protesting against dictatorship. He was to join the Second Freedom Struggle. I condemn this arrest. Modi govt is cowardly. Aditya Thackeray and I are leaving for DN Nagar. This fight against dictatorship will continue," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said in a post on X.

Ahead of the proposed demonstration, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ragasudha R stated that no application regarding the event had been submitted to the Gamdevi police station, and no official permission had been granted for the gathering.