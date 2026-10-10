ETV Bharat / bharat

'Turned Delhi Into Indo-Pak Border': Protesters, As Cops Detain Hundreds Of Marchers, Journalists Across Delhi

New Delhi: Streets across central Delhi looked like a fortified garrison on Saturday, as Delhi Police and other paramilitary services deployed across the capital preemptively clamped down on the protest march to Jantar Mantar called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Barricades were erected on all roads leading from the city's outer limits to the Jantar Mantar area, with no hint yet of when they will be removed. Since morning, police kept intercepting and detaining protesters at various locations, as they attempted to reach the protest site.

As the day progressed, sporadic incidents of clashes and stone-pelting between police personnel and protesters were reported from several areas. According to available information, security forces have detained hundreds of protesters, as well as media persons and independent YouTube journalists, from various locations.

All Roads Lead To... Rajiv Chowk

With protesters unable to gather at one spot, small protests are taking place at dozens of locations across Delhi, accompanied by sporadic clashes. To prevent people from reaching Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police closed off all roads leading to Rajiv Chowk (Connaught Place), which is close by.

Nevertheless, throughout the day, people kept reaching Rajiv Chowk via various bylanes, though police did not allow them to proceed further. The crowd gathered at Sansad Marg near Rajiv Chowk could be heard saying: "How long can they stop us? We won't leave until we secure Gyanesh's resignation."

The mood on the ground was one of indignation and anger. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yudhvir Singh, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said, "I arrived at Rajiv Chowk with my associates, but the police did not allow us to proceed further. More members of the BKU are arriving in Delhi from various locations. We will make every effort to reach Jantar Mantar."

Anuj Singh, the Uttar Pradesh state president of the BKU, said he had traveled from Prayagraj. "This government is afraid; that is why it is preventing people from going to Jantar Mantar to protest. People are being placed under house arrest in various districts. Trains have been cancelled, and a massive security force has been deployed here. They have turned Delhi into the India-Pakistan border. But the youth are geared up for the fight. The process of change has begun. We will only leave after achieving victory and saving democracy."