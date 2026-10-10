'Turned Delhi Into Indo-Pak Border': Protesters, As Cops Detain Hundreds Of Marchers, Journalists Across Delhi
All through Saturday, security forces preemptively clamped down on the protesters across the capital, detained journalists, forced shops and hotels to close, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Streets across central Delhi looked like a fortified garrison on Saturday, as Delhi Police and other paramilitary services deployed across the capital preemptively clamped down on the protest march to Jantar Mantar called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Barricades were erected on all roads leading from the city's outer limits to the Jantar Mantar area, with no hint yet of when they will be removed. Since morning, police kept intercepting and detaining protesters at various locations, as they attempted to reach the protest site.
As the day progressed, sporadic incidents of clashes and stone-pelting between police personnel and protesters were reported from several areas. According to available information, security forces have detained hundreds of protesters, as well as media persons and independent YouTube journalists, from various locations.
All Roads Lead To... Rajiv Chowk
With protesters unable to gather at one spot, small protests are taking place at dozens of locations across Delhi, accompanied by sporadic clashes. To prevent people from reaching Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police closed off all roads leading to Rajiv Chowk (Connaught Place), which is close by.
Nevertheless, throughout the day, people kept reaching Rajiv Chowk via various bylanes, though police did not allow them to proceed further. The crowd gathered at Sansad Marg near Rajiv Chowk could be heard saying: "How long can they stop us? We won't leave until we secure Gyanesh's resignation."
The mood on the ground was one of indignation and anger. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yudhvir Singh, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said, "I arrived at Rajiv Chowk with my associates, but the police did not allow us to proceed further. More members of the BKU are arriving in Delhi from various locations. We will make every effort to reach Jantar Mantar."
Anuj Singh, the Uttar Pradesh state president of the BKU, said he had traveled from Prayagraj. "This government is afraid; that is why it is preventing people from going to Jantar Mantar to protest. People are being placed under house arrest in various districts. Trains have been cancelled, and a massive security force has been deployed here. They have turned Delhi into the India-Pakistan border. But the youth are geared up for the fight. The process of change has begun. We will only leave after achieving victory and saving democracy."
'The Right To Protest'
Rahul, who hade arrived from Ghaziabad, said Jantar Mantar had been designated for for people to voice their concerns peacefully. "Today, we are being stopped from going there. Our voices are being suppressed. BKU's movement will continue until we are allowed to reach Jantar Mantar."
Delhi resident Richa Sharma, who had reached Rajiv Chowk to join the protest, said Delhi Police's barricading reflects the fear felt by those in power. "This security force has been assembled in Delhi using our tax money. How long does the government intend to keep them deployed here? The youth have awakened and will remain on the streets until this government falls."
Another protester, Rozi, said she is originally from Bihar, and currently visiting Delhi. She said the right to protest is being taken away. Every day, Section 163 of the BNSS is invoked to prevent citizens from raising their voices.
Journalists Detained, Shops & Hotels Closed
Paying scant notice to the Press Club of India concerns over mistreatment of journalists and threats to press freedom, Delhi Police kept detaining journalists from mainstream media organisations, as well as independent YouTubers, who were present at various protest sites on Saturday. They also used public broadcasts to urge people to stay away from the crowds of protesters.
With protests taking place at multiple locations, and protesters arriving from across India, Delhi Police also forced hotels and shops in areas near the protest sites to down shutters, aiming to flush out the protesters. For the thousands of working professionals who rely on these hotels, restaurants and roadside shops for food and refreshments, this just added to the burden of a day of uncertainty.
Also Read:
- Rahul Gandhi Asks Youth To Keep Protesting, Says Those Who Attacked Constitution Will Be Defeated
- Delhi Protest Finds An Echo In Western Uttar Pradesh
- 'Something Not Even Indira Gandhi Had Done': CJP Founder Dipke Detained At IGI Airport, Says 'This Is Dictatorship'
- Don't Use Hammer To Kill Fly: SC On Blanket Closure Of Metro, Railways Over CJP Protest On Saturday