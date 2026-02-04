ETV Bharat / bharat

Turkish Airlines Plane With Right Engine Failure Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata Airport

The Turkish Airlines plane that made an emergency landing after the pilot declared a fire in the aircraft's right engine, at Kolkata airport, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. The flight was bound for Istanbul from Kathmandu, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. ( PTI )

Kolkata: A Turkish Airlines wide-body plane made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after the pilot declared a fire in the aircraft's right engine, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. The flight was on its way to Istanbul from Kathmandu, it said in a statement.

The Airbus A330-300, having flight number THY 727, took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport with 236 passengers on board, including 11 crew members, around 1.15 pm. The pilot reported the malfunction in one of the two engines during the climb, an official said.

"The flight declared PAN PAN, an international radio distress signal, due to the right engine on fire and requested to divert to Kolkata at 1.38 pm with one engine failure," the ministry statement said.