ETV Bharat / bharat

Turbulence In Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight: Pilots Undergo Psychoactive Substance Screening Test, Taken Off Roster By DGCA

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has de-rostered the two pilots of AI2379 (VT-EXO) from Phuket to Delhi which experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet while cruising on August 4.

As per the DGCA, as part of the standard operating procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. "The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited," said a release.

The DGCA said the occurrence has been classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). "Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results," the aviation regulator said.

At least 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries after the Air India flight they were travelling in from Phuket to Delhi encountered turlbulence during its journey. The aircraft, carrying 137 passengers, experienced turbulance due to a brief change in altitude, but managed to safely land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital after 11 am on August 4.