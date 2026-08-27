ETV Bharat / bharat

Infrastructure | Tunnel Boring Machine To Be Used To Build 8.7 Km Tunnel Of Chenab-Beas-Project In Himachal Pradesh

Lahaul-Spiti: The 8.7 km long tunnel under the Chenab-Beas Project in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh will be constructed using a tunnel boring machine (TBM) in order to minimise the damage to the Pir Panjal hills and preserve the biodiversity of the region. This will be the second tunnel in the state to be built using this technique.

This Chenab Beas Link Tunnel is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2352 crore to bring water from the Chandra River, a tributary of the Chenab, to the Beas River. Previously, under the Indus Water Treaty, the Chenab water used to flow to Pakistan. After the treaty was suspended following the Pahalgam terror attack, this water will now be used exclusively by India.

The National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), which is executing the project, aims to divert the water from the Chandra River that flows through the Lahaul Valley from the Koksar area to the Beas River at Marhi in Manali.

Kullu’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Angel Chauhan explained that in most cases, drill and blast techniques are used to break rocks with explosives to construct tunnels in the mountains.

"This can create vibrations and lead to dust in the surrounding area. It often causes cracks in the mountains and landslides in the surrounding rural areas. Furthermore, naturally flowing rivers, streams and waterfalls are also affected and sometimes even dry up."

The DFO added, “Meanwhile, the TBMs create tunnels through controlled and continuous excavation within the mountain, minimising impacts such as surface cutting, vibration and dust. A draft has been submitted to the Centre for approval under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for this project.”

The TBM technology was previously used to build a 32 km long headrace tunnel of NHPC's Phase II hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh. In 2000, a TBM machine costing approximately Rs 200 crore was brought to Kullu from Australia, and the work was completed in 2023.

Chauhan stated that the Chenab-Beas Link Project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 2,352 crore and is expected to be executed in 49 months. The NHPC has already submitted an application under FCA requiring approximately 10 hectares of forest land. It is also processing applications for additional land in the Koksar area.